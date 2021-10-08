The Lake Dallas volleyball team got off to a strong start Tuesday.
The Lady Falcons were within a few points of defending District 6-5A champion Denton early on in the match. But the Lady Broncos found their groove. And once they did, Denton put their foot on the gas and never let up in a 3-0 victory (25-16, 25-13, 25-11) over Lake Dallas.
Senior outside hitter Caelyn Gunn notched 10 kills and seven digs to lead the charge for the Lady Falcons. Regan Hamm set up the Lake Dallas offense, dishing out 14 assists in addition to three blocks.
Rachel Armstrong walked away from Tuesday’s match with four blocks and three kills. Ashley Machuca added three kills and two blocks.
Lake Dallas dipped to 11-7 overall, 1-7 in 6-5A with the loss.
The loss comes four days after the Lady Falcons put up a spirited effort against Richland on Oct. 1.
Lake Dallas came out strong and took the first set from the Royals. But Richland found its mark in the second set and went on to win the final three games to earn a 3-1 victory (20-25, 25-10, 27-25, 25-15) over the Lady Falcons.
Gunn recorded the volleyball version of a double-double with 16 kills and 14 digs. Hamm ran the offense well, dishing out 29 assists as well as notching six digs. Machuca added seven kills and seven digs. Armstrong finished with four kills and two blocks. Deborah Oh tallied 13 digs.
Lake Dallas traveled to Colleyville Heritage on Friday and will hit the road again Tuesday for a match against Northwest.
The Lady Falcons return home Oct. 5 for a match against Birdville on Senior Night, which will serve as the final home match of the season for Lake Dallas.
