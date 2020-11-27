CORINTH – When Lake Dallas senior guard Kenny Williams was in possession of the ball, the first thing that was on his mind was to look for any teammates that were cutting to the basket. He spotted senior Kyle Sasser.
Sasser caught a pass from Williams and made a layup.
Unselfish plays like the one that Williams made for the betterment of his team was one of many that the Falcons made during a 79-37 rout of Carter-Riverside on Monday afternoon.
“One of the things that I like about this team is how unselfish they are,” said Josh Welch, Lake Dallas head coach. “They’re always looking for that one extra pass to try to find the open man.”
It was all Lake Dallas (3-2) from the opening tip.
The Falcons played at a fast pace and the Eagles offered little resistance. Lake Dallas needed less than three minutes to build a double-digit lead. Senior Mike Brown converted a steal into a layup for a 12-2 lead with 5:24 left in the first quarter.
All nine Lake Dallas players who suited up scored. Brown finished with six points. Williams, who missed almost all of last season with an injured ankle, poured in a game-high 20 points. Senior Isaiah Jackson and junior Ethan Varin each had 10 points. Sasser, junior Tyson Collier and junior Jordan Williams each chipped in seven points.
“There are still a lot of things that we need to work on, but that’s the pace that we want to play with,” Welch said. “We want to get out and try to run and find the open man and try to make plays.”
Lake Dallas took its first 20-point advantage 30 seconds into the second quarter and gained its largest lead of the game at 67-22 following a Jace Crawford layup late in the third quarter.
A 25-8 third-quarter run allowed Lake Dallas to pull away for a 63-42 victory against R.L. Turner on Nov. 20 after the Falcons clung to a 26-22 lead at the half.
“One of the things that we’re best at is being unselfish, and I thought that were kind of selfish the first half of that R.L. Turner game,” Welch said. “It was a lot better in the second half. That’s when we were able to open things up.”
Kenny Williams had the hot hand for Lake Dallas in the early-going, scoring 15 of his game-high 22 points in the first half. Jordan Williams played a key role in the big third quarter for the Falcons, scoring eight of his 14 points during that span of play. Brown chipped in nine points, followed by Collier and Kyle Sasser with six each.
