The drought is over.
Coming into Thursday’s game against Denton, the Lake Dallas softball team hadn’t won a district game since 2018. The Lady Falcons went 0-11 in 2019 and lost the only conference game that they played in 2020 before the rest of the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three years later, the Lady Falcons have got that winning feeling.
Lake Dallas amassed just five hits off Denton junior pitcher Ashanti McDade, but the Lady Falcons capitalized on 10 Lady Bronco errors and scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cruise to an 11-2 home win.
“We have a young team this year as we only have one senior (Gracie Dover) and lost eight seniors off last year’s team,” said Amber Britton, Lake Dallas head coach. “The win tonight will definitely help to build up the program. Every game after the preseason, the girls have fallen into their roles. Going forward, this proves to the girls all of the hard work that they have put in will help to get something set up for the future.”
It was the second time in three days that Lake Dallas (3-5 overall, 1-1 conference) and Denton played each other. On Tuesday, a late rally by the Lady Falcons fell short in a 5-3 loss. But, Lake Dallas reviewed Denton’s weaknesses the next day during practice. Britton then formulated a plan of attack for Thursday’s rematch, and her players bought in.
“The Denton pitcher throws really hard,” she said. “I told the girls about how we can string some hits together. We found a way to put down some bunts, which we didn’t do well Tuesday, and also were looking for pitches that were down and way. We got some extra-base hits to right field because of it.”
Lake Dallas capitalized on a few defensive mistakes made by Denton to jump to a 2-0 lead after the second inning. But, the Lady Broncos stormed back in the top of the fourth, tying the score at 2-2 on the power of a two-run home run.
The game turned in a big way in the bottom of the fifth.
Katherine Poppe drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single to put Lake Dallas on top, 3-2.
Things would only get worse for Denton.
The Lady Broncos committed four errors in the inning and the Lady Falcons would go on to score eight more times in the frame to take a commanding 11-2 lead.
Poppe went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs to lead the offensive charge for Lake Dallas.
Lady Falcon sophomore Gracie Bredeson was credited with the win. She tossed a complete game, allowing two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts.
