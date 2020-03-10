The Lake Dallas girls basketball team added numerous postseason honors after a historic season on the court.
Senior Josephine Elliott was named the District 8-5A MVP after scoring 11.3 points per game in addition to her 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and team-high 5.2 assists, becoming a key cog on the Lady Falcons’ run to a co-district title and a run all the way to the regional semifinals before falling to No. 1 Amarillo.
Sophomore Jorja Elliott and senior Dorian Norris each cracked the First Team list.
Jorja Elliott, Josephine Elliott’s sister, had 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Norris led the team in scoring (13.7 points), rebounds (7.0) and steals (3.3) and will play collegiately at Texas A&M Commerce.
Sophomore Bailey Broughton was a Second Team honoree. Broughton averaged 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
Fellow sophomores Allie Buchanan and Najhaia McCoy were Honorable Mentions. Buchanan - who provided crucial minutes in the playoffs after returning from injury - scored 6.0 points per game and hauled in 4.2 rebounds, while McCoy recorded 1.8 points and 3.1 rebounds a night.
“These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication these athletes have put in,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “We were in a district with some talented players, so to have Josephine be the MVP says a lot about what she has done for our team.”
8-5A All-District
Most Valuable Player
Josephine Elliott (Lake Dallas)
Defensive MVP
Tamia Jones (The Colony)
Offensive MVP
Jewel Spear (The Colony)
Newcomer of the Year
Amarachi Kimpson (Little Elm)
Coaching Staff of the Year
Denton Braswell
First Team
Jateija Brown (Denton)
Aariyah Cotto (The Colony)
Jorja Elliott (Lake Dallas)
Aminah Hall (Denton Braswell)
Kennadi Harris (Little Elm)
Larissa Moser (Denton Ryan)
Dorian Norris (Lake Dallas)
Tiarah Starks (Denton Braswell)
Alisa Williams (Denton Braswell)
Second Team
Janiah Allen (Denton Ryan)
Bailey Broughton (Lake Dallas)
Achlie Brown (Denton Braswell)
Joi Dunn (Justin Northwest)
Kamryn Gibson (Denton Braswell)
Selena Johnson (Little Elm)
Katory Roger (Denton)
Kennedy Shaw (The Colony)
Honorable Mentions
Trinity Barnes (Denton Braswell)
Jasmine Brown (The Colony)
Allie Buchanan (Lake Dallas)
Haley Courtney (The Colony)
Aniya Cramer (Little Elm)
Gabriella Garza (Little Elm)
Campbell Herr (Justin Northwest)
Madi Horak (Justin Northwest)
Nyla Inmon (Denton)
Jazmyne Jackson (Denton Braswell)
Semone Marshall (Denton Ryan)
Najhaia McCoy (Lake Dallas)
Darielle Neal (Denton Braswell)
Halle Rucker (Denton Ryan)
Torie Sevier (Denton Braswell)
Reagan Wright (Denton)
