The Lake Dallas cross country team’s season came to an end Oct. 15 at the District 6-5A meet at The Buff in Fort Worth.
No one for the Falcons qualified for the regional meet.
Senior Bella DiDonato was the closest Lake Dallas runner to attaining that feat. She completed the 5K course in a time of 21:51.61, good for 24th overall. Cole Schnurbusch, a junior, placed 26th in 18:08.92 to pace the Falcon boys.
Freshman Austin Willis turned the second-fastest time of any Lake Dallas male runner, running a 19:49.91, good for 42nd overall. Guy Giorgio, also a freshman, was 50th in 21:24.7. Junior Gavin Pearson (51st, 21:42.85), junior Riggs Billingsley (52nd, 21:51.54), sophomore Alexander Price (53rd, 21:55.58) and senior Gabriel Montes (54th, 22:30.15) rounded out the efforts for the Falcons.
Grapevine came away with a sweep of the team titles, winning the boys’ division with 24 points and the girls’ division with 25.
Mustang senior Walker St. John, a North Carolina pledge, earned top honors in the boys’ race, capturing the individual title in a time of 15:34.87. The top eight finishers in the boys’ division were from either Denton or Grapevine.
Colleyville Heritage sophomore Allie Love earned first place in the girls’ division, and did so in dominating fashion with a time of 18:24.87. Her time was 38 seconds faster than runner-up Kylie Himes of Grapevine, who finished in 19:03.
