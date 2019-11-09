The Lake Dallas football team ended a lackluster 2019 campaign on a high Friday, getting a final-seconds touchdown from junior signal-caller Trevor Moon to senior wideout Brandon Engel to take down Frisco Lebanon Trail in a thriller, 37-31.
The win over the second-year program capped a four-week stretch, Lake Dallas head coach Michael Young said, during which his program played competitive football despite knowing that the Class 5A postseason wasn’t in the cards.
In addition to their win over Lebanon Trail, the Falcons also took down the other second-year program in District 7-5A Division II, Frisco Memorial, and played tight with postseason teams Lovejoy and Denton Braswell.
“I knew it was going to be tough. They beat Memorial earlier this year, and they took Princeton to overtime,” Young said. “They’ve got good players, so I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. I liked the way we played. I think we played really good football the last four weeks. … I told the seniors, regardless of our record, they’ve shown the younger guys how to compete and how to play hard.
“We’ve got things headed in the right direction (going into) the offseason, for sure.”
After the teams traded scores in the fourth quarter to leave Friday’s contest knotted at 31, Lake Dallas faced third-and-nine from the Lebanon Trail 31. It was either convert or be forced to attempt a lengthy game-winning field goal.
It was fitting, Young said, that Engel found a way to earn the victory for the Falcons and close his career with a celebration.
“He played great, offensively and defensively, all night,” he said. “He got a chance one-on-one, and we decided to take that chance there. It was a big play. … We like our chances if someone’s going to try to cover him in one-on-one situations.”
Initiating that touchdown alongside Engel was Moon, who took over under center permanently when it was clear the Falcons would miss out on this fall’s tournament.
After beginning this season with no experience at quarterback in the wake of alum Ryan Depperschmidt’s departure, Young said it will be nice to have some games under the belt of his starter in 2020 to go alongside some young talent to push him to compete for the job.
“He had his ups and downs, but one thing that we did as a staff is we learned what he can do and what he doesn’t need to do,” he said. “He threw some good balls tonight. … We saw some good things. We know, now, what we’re getting into from the very beginning, and that makes it easier.”
Moon finished Friday’s contest with 173 yards and three scores through the air against just one interception, with those other two touchdowns going to sophomore Godwin Ugochukwu and senior Hunter Hope.
Senior Ike Onyekwere capped his Lake Dallas career with a 102-yard night on 18 carries, while senior defensive back and Texas Tech commit Kobee Minor turned in 83 yards and a rushing touchdown on offense.
Moon finished with 60 yards rushing, while Ugochukwu led the program in receiving yards with 61 on three catches. Hope had 47 on four receptions.
Drew Martin did it all for Lebanon Trail in the narrow loss, passing for a touchdown and running for two more. Alec Zorrilla and Zachary Robinson also found the end zone.
