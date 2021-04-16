DENTON – Lake Dallas senior Gracie Dover has seen the Lady Falcons not react well to situations like the one that they were in Tuesday night.
Denton Ryan capitalized on a pair of walks and a hit batsman to score four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, capped off by a game-tying, two-run double by sophomore Kylie Parker. But, Lake Dallas might have turned a corner.
Dover clubbed the go-ahead, two-run home run as part of a five-run top of the 11th for the Lady Falcons, who went on to earn a 14-9 victory at Tina Minke Field. It was the fifth straight victory for Lake Dallas (9-9 overall, 7-4 District 6-5).
“I was so proud that all of my teammates were able to feed off the energy and keep getting runs,” Dover said. “We’ve had trouble whenever the team has a bad inning or they get more than a few runs. We shut down. I’m so proud of my teammates for pushing through and holding them down before coming back in the 11th inning.”
Dover started the game at designed player but was moved to catcher in the seventh inning. She was the third catcher that Lake Dallas played Tuesday.
Shelby Nelson, a junior who is the team’s starting catcher, suffered a lower-body injury while sliding back into first base during the sixth inning. Nelson, who crushed a solo home run in the third inning for a 2-1 Lake Dallas lead, said that she expected to return to the lineup Friday.
Nelson exited the game with the Lady Falcons leading 7-4, and Lake Dallas’ depth allowed the team to add to its total. The Lady Falcons were also benefited by some shaky defensive play by the Lady Raiders.
In a game in which Ryan committed 10 errors, Lake Dallas freshman Katie Poppe reached on a dropped fly ball in the top of the seventh and later scored on an errant throw to third base. That gave the Lady Falcons a 9-5 lead.
Poppe scored three of Lake Dallas’ 14 runs. Dover finished 4-for-6 at the plate to power the Lady Falcon offense. Nelson and junior Bella DiDonato each contributed three hits.
“Offensively, we did a good job, because we always try to talk about trying to score first, score last,” said Amber Britton, Lake Dallas head coach. “It’s the first game that we scored first and scored last. Everyone did their job. We went through all three catchers and both pitchers tonight. Everyone did something great tonight.”
Ryan had its chances in extra innings, but Lake Dallas junior pitcher Gracie Bredeson, who pitched the first five innings before re-entering the game with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, didn’t allow a run over the game’s last four innings.
Bredeson was at her best when she faced her toughest challenge. Ryan’s Michelle McKinney was at third base with no outs in the bottom of the 10th. She led off the frame with a single and advanced to third on a same play on an error committed by a Lake Dallas outfielder.
But, Bredeson regrouped. She caught an infield fly-out off the bat of Ryan’s next batter, Alexsis Ramsey, for the inning’s first out.
With the Lady Falcon outfield pulled in, Amanda Terzich hit a fly ball that DiDonato caught in shallow center field for the second out. DiDonato fired to home plate, and Dover, who caught the ball, reached out with her glove and applied the tag on McKinney to complete the inning-ending double play.
“Gracie is an amazing pitcher, even though she is kind of care-free sometimes,” Dover said. “She works her butt off all the time, and it is truly amazing to watch her because she is one of the best pitchers that I’ve seen.”
