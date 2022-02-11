The Lake Dallas boys and girls soccer teams knew they had their hands full.
Grapevine came into Tuesday’s matches against Lake Dallas ranked No. 3 in Class 5A on the girls’ side, while the Mustang boys won their first 14 matches of the season and had outscored the opposition by a margin of 50-16.
Both Falcon squads weren’t intimidated by those gaudy statistics. Lake Dallas put up quite the fight, with the Falcon boys leaving Falcon Stadium with a shootout win over the state’s fourth-ranked team in Class 5A.
Lake Dallas junior Gabriel Despain scored in the 60th minute. The game eventually went to a shootout. Senior Harley Fuller, junior Luan Le, sophomores Geovannie Ibara and Stanley Zamora and freshman Mitchell White each tallied a goal for Lake Dallas in the shootout.
“It's all about getting points from each game in district,” said Brandon Martin, Lake Dallas head coach. “They haven't given up any points so far, so getting two off of them [Tuesday] was good for us. Going in to a shootout you have to have confidence in your ability to take the PK and the goalie to make a save. I don't like to end a game that way, but it's good to win regardless.”
Lake Dallas improved to 5-4-2 overall and 1-2-2 in District 6-5A. Grapevine dropped to 14-0-1, 4-0-1.
On the girls’ side, Lake Dallas gave defending state runner-up Grapevine all that it could handle on its home field.
The Lady Falcons trailed by just one goal at the half. And although Lake Dallas broke through in the second half on a goal from junior Grace Read, it wasn’t enough as the Lady Mustangs earned a 2-1 win.
Grapevine improved to 8-1-1, 5-0. Lake Dallas dropped to 8-5-1, 2-2-1.
