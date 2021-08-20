RICHARDSON – After Lake Dallas lost the first set to Paris by 10 points in a pool play match in the Planet Volleywood Tournament, Lady Falcon senior outside hitter Caelyn Gunn made a reference to a book that she had read titled, “You Win in the Locker Room First: The 7 C’s to Building a Winning Team in Business, Sports, and Life.”
Lake Dallas assistant coach Phyllis Brahinsky handed out the book to all four team captains prior to the start of this season.
The book details how former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith turned around a squad that had a 4-12 record in the season prior to his arrival to an 11-5 record in 2008 that would go on to be perennial playoff contenders.
The biggest point of emphasis that Gunn drew from the book on how to approach each of the final two sets of Thursday’s match against Paris was to believe in yourself.
That belief paid off.
Lake Dallas found its groove late in the second set before dominating the action in the deciding third set to earn a 2-1 victory (15-25, 25-23, 25-13) to conclude a perfect 2-0 showing in pool play on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the Lady Falcons cruised to a 2-0 win (25-10, 25-6) over RL Turner.
“We collectively came together and knew that we could beat this team,” Gunn said. “That first set was not how we play. We’re still trying to find that groove of how well we can play. That third set showed how good we can play and it showed how good we can be.”
The match showed the potential of a Lake Dallas team that is working in several new players into the rotation after the Lady Falcons lost six key contributors from last year’s team to graduation and another to transfer.
Lake Dallas led the first set 6-5 after a four-touch violation by Paris. But the Wildcats capitalized on some errors by the Lady Falcons and got two service aces and a kill by senior McAmis Macey to finish the first set on a 20-9 run.
The second set was a back-and-forth affair. Neither team led by more than two points until Lake Dallas received back-to-back kills by Gunn and a block by junior Rachel Armstrong to gain a 19-15 lead.
Macey did all that she could to keep Paris within striking distance, cutting the Lake Dallas lead to two points or one point on several occasions. Macey’s last kill in the middle set cut the deficit to 24-23. But Armstrong swatted a kill on the next point to level the match at one set apiece.
Paris scored the first two points in the third set but two straight violations by the Wildcats proved to be costly. And Lake Dallas took advantage. Mistakes by Paris allowed the Lady Falcons to get in a comfortable groove.
Armstrong picked up where she left off at the end of the second set and tallied three consecutive kills to give Lake Dallas a commanding 13-4 lead.
Another player that helped to get Lake Dallas’ offense in a good rhythm was junior setter Reagan Hamm. She is in her first year as the team’s setter, taking over that role from alum Karen Melvin and Georgia Stinson, who transferred from Lake Dallas to Birdville during the summer.
Hamm finished Thursday’s action with 44 assists, two kills and two aces.
“It was that team dynamic that pushed us through that third set,” she said. “I just wanted to win that second game, first of all. Anything that I could do to help out the hitters was my goal. It was just very inspiring volleyball.”
Gunn totaled 20 kills, 16 digs and two aces. Sophomore Deborah Oh and junior Maddy Hirneise combined for 37 digs. Senior outside hitter Ashley Machuca contributed eight kills, 15 digs and four aces. Armstrong had 12 kills and three blocks.
Lake Dallas (5-3) was swept by Krum, 3-0 (19-25, 20-25, 20-25) in Tuesday’s home opener.
Gunn totaled 15 kills, four digs and two blocks. Hamm set up the offense well, dishing out 26 assists in addition to five digs. Machuca totaled 10 kills and six digs. Hirneise added 12 digs.
The previous weekend, Lake Dallas made the trek to Wimberley, where the Lady Falcons finished with a 3-2 record. Lake Dallas defeated Spring Hill 2-0 (25-9, 25-18), New Braunfels Christian Academy 2-0 (25-14, 25-6) and Kaufman 2-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-15) and lost to Peaster 2-0 (14-25, 15-25) and Alexander 2-1 (25-21, 19-25, 22-25).
“It’s definitely a good thing for us to have all of these matches,” Gunn said. “A bigger thing is that we have come to appreciate it more because you don’t know if COVID will come back. We had a home game on Tuesday and it was a great thing.
“Having that opportunity to have a preseason will help a lot. We want to start low than high. Last year was tough going into district because we didn’t have much of a preseason, but I think it will help, for sure, this year.”
