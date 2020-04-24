With the season canceled after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott closed schools for the remainder of the academic year, the Lake Dallas baseball team wanted to find a way to give back.
That’s just what the Falcons did, as the Lake Dallas baseball boosters presented a $2,000 donation to the Lake Cities United Methodist Church and Lake Cities Food Pantry on Wednesday.
“Just seeing how many meals that the school is delivering, how they’re really picking up the community I think has kind of heightened some awareness in some of our younger minds, too,” said Chris Haney, Lake Dallas head coach. “They are definitely more heightened and aware to give back to the community. I thought that was a pretty cool setup.”
To Haney, who is in his first year as the Falcons’ head coach after a stint as an assistant for defending Class 5A state champion Colleyville Heritage, this was better than being victorious in any game on the field.
He was thrilled his team and the boosters found a way to help out those in need and watch booster club President Angie McDaniel and four players – Aaron Finch, Will Hirneise, Hunter McDaniel and Ben Price – present the check.
“Ideally I think that outweighs any win or any cool play or any cool thing that you can see because essentially that’s what we get in this business for is we love baseball,” Haney said. “And obviously the reason coaches get into this game is because there was a time in our lives where a grown man other than our father made an impact in our decision making or in our life, whether that’s helping us grow up or listening to us or just being there when we need someone.
“Whatever the heck it is, we had someone kind of play that role. I guess that’s more fun to see these guys grow up from high school boys into young men. Being able to watch that process is the most fun.”
