CORINTH – The first two innings had the potential to be disastrous for the Lake Dallas baseball team.
Grapevine loaded the bases with no outs in both the first and second innings of Friday’s game at Falcon Field.
But, Lake Dallas senior pitcher Brendan Sorsby didn’t give into the pressure. In fact, the Indiana football signee embraced the challenge. And so did sophomore Cayden Decker, who came on for Sorsby in the fourth inning.
Sorsby and Decker held Grapevine to two runs over six innings, and for the game, the Mustangs stranded 11 base runners in the Falcons’ 3-2 win. Senior Michael Duran pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to earn the save and preserve the victory for Lake Dallas.
“Super proud of (Sorsby) and our defense,” said Chris Haney, Lake Dallas head coach. “That’s something that we’ve had trouble with early, getting out of the first two innings. If you look back at a lot of the games that we’ve lost in district, it’s been the first six outs.
“And we’ve been kind of doing some different stuff, doing some reverse closing, kind of pitching by committee to attack it. I think that’s been more of identity. I think that’s helped us coming out. We’ve had fresh arms. But, I’m super excited for him not getting overwhelmed by the situation and doing his job.”
Defensive mistakes nearly proved costly for the Falcons in the early-going.
After Grapevine senior Joe Knipper led off the top of the first with a ground-rule double, two straight defensive errors by Lake Dallas’ infield loaded the bases for Mustang junior Garrison Goldsberry.
Sorsby didn’t allow Goldsberry to reach base, and the same with Grapevine’s next batter, junior Grant Kline. The future Hoosier struck out Goldsberry and Kline, then induced a pop fly that was caught by right fielder Colton Shepard.
Grapevine came out of the first inning with zero runs.
The Mustangs again loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning, but Sorsby held the visitors to a Ryan Williams RBI sacrifice fly.
“I like being in the spot where pressure is on me,” said Sorsby, who struck out five and allowed just one run in three innings. “I like competing. That’s what I really like to do.”
Lake Dallas took advantage of its chances.
Senior third baseman and Trinity University signee Zach Darden plated the first of two runs for the Falcons in the first inning with an RBI fielder’s choice. One batter later, junior center fielder Will McConnell drove a line drive through a hole in the left side of the field for a 2-0 Lake Dallas lead.
But, Grapevine continued to put runners on base.
Williams’ sacrifice fly in the top of the second plated the first Mustang run of the game.
In the fourth inning, Grapevine pinch hitter Seve Aguirre, hitting in place of Goldsberry, made contact with an RBI single to knot the score at 2-2.
But just like in the game’s first two innings, it could have been a lot more for Grapevine.
The Mustangs loaded the bases with two outs, but Decker allowed just the one run to score. Decker induced a pop fly off the bat of Kline to end the fourth inning.
The Falcon southpaw Decker finished the game with one strikeout and yielded one run on four hits in three innings.
“He had a big week for us, just coming out of the pen in his first two district games,” Haney said. “He’s been filling up the strike zone and been masterful, which is something that we’ve been battling. It kind of gives our righties the ability to unlock their arsenal a little bit.”
Lake Dallas put away the game in the sixth inning.
McConnell found a hole through the left side of the infield, lining an RBI single which gave the Falcons a 3-2 lead. For the game, he went a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBI and a walk.
“He has really stepped up his approach as of late,” Haney said. “He’s been hitting balls hard for weeks, just maybe a little too far up in the air. It’s been really windy and he’s had some balls run down. He’s really locked in the last couple of weeks and gotten on top of the baseball and made really good contact. It’s really paid off for him.”
With the win, Lake Dallas (9-13 overall, 5-5 district) pulled even with Justin Northwest (9-10, 5-5) for fourth place in the District 6-5A standings.
Lake Dallas is back on the field Tuesday for the start of a two-game series against Denton Ryan. Tuesday’s game will be played at Falcon Field. Next Friday’s game is slated to be held at Ryan.
