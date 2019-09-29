The Lake Dallas football team was off this week, as the Falcons’ District 7-5A Division II bye rolled around just two games into the program’s league slate.
After consecutive losses to Frisco Reedy, 27-21, and Princeton, 31-21, dropped the Falcons to 0-2 in the conference, Lake Dallas head coach Michael Young said the break was a good opportunity for his program to reset mentally.
“I think the attitude has been good. … I thought they’ve handled practice well. The practice and the energy have all been real good,” he said. “We got after it pretty good on Monday and Tuesday, and we’ve been able to kind of lay off a little bit here toward the end of the week.”
Next week’s return to action will bring a road matchup with Denison, which also went toe-to-toe with 2018 district champion Reedy to the tune of a 35-32 loss – and that came without star running back Jadarian Price at 100% effectiveness following an injury.
With the opportunity to spend an extra week planning for the Yellow Jackets in front of them, Young said he and his club honed in on their opponent’s offensive prowess.
“Definitely, with what they do on offense, it helps to have this extra week to prepare,” he said. “They give you a lot of problems with what they do, offensively with their tempo and different things. That’s definitely going to help. … Hopefully, we can use that to our advantage and get some stops and find a way to score some points. You’re going to have to score points to beat them.”
The Falcons’ bye also gave standout senior Brandon Engel a chance to get his feet back underneath him after a string of injuries hampered the early stages of his final campaign in green and white.
Young said, though the staff will have to see how Engel moves around next week leading up to the contest against Denison, the senior should be back sooner rather than later.
“He’s just been banged up. He’s had different problems with his leg, but I think there’s a better-than-50% chance, maybe, that he’s going to get to play,” he said. “How much and all that is going to be determined more next week, but things have definitely looked better.”
Young was also confident that junior lineman Jackson Berry would return to action next week.
The Falcon offense, despite putting up 21 points in last week’s loss to the Panthers, left something to be desired, posting just 215 total yards and only 88 on the turf.
Young said a lot of the Falcons’ struggles begin with a stumbling passing game, as opposing programs like Princeton have begun to stack the box and force Lake Dallas and junior Trevor Moon to air it out.
“I think we’ve got to do some different things to run the ball a little bit better, and our passing game’s got to get better. That’s what’s kind of really hurt us in the running game,” Young said. “Princeton put more than seven people in the box against our four-wide stuff and just dared us to throw the ball, and that’s kind of what we’re going to see from now on. … We’re going to have to make some plays in the passing game if people are going to play us like that.”
While the Falcons’ start to league play has put the program in an early hole, Young believes a three-win team will make the postseason out of what’s proven to be a more parity-filled district than many initially expected.
In that respect, he hopes his young team can post its first tally in its conference win column next week, which could set the Falcons up favorably after a difficult road early in league action.
“I think it’s just one game at a time, and it’s especially true this week,” Young said. “If we can get a win this week, we’re right back in it. Our first half of district play is pretty loaded with some good teams, so if we can find a way to win this game, we’re definitely back in it.”
For continued coverage of the local sports scene, follow @TaylorRaglin on Twitter.
