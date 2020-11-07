CORINTH — Lake Dallas took an early 10-0 lead against visiting Denison at Falcon Stadium Friday night but could not keep up with the Yellow Jackets’ offensive onslaught in the second half before falling 56-34 in a 7-5A district game.
On the game’s opening possession, the Falcons (1-5) capped a 57-yard drive and went up 3-0 when Junior Preston Gregg booted a 37-yard field goal.
Lake Dallas was not fooled by Denison’s attempted fake punt with 10 minutes in the second quarter and took over on downs at their own 33 -yard line.
Sophomore running back Aundre Minnifield scored on a 67-yard scamper on the next play as the Falcons extended its lead to 10-0.
Denison (4-2) answered immediately when Jadarian Price, a highly sought-after junior running back holding offers from Texas, Baylor, USC among others, scampered 40 yards for a score to reduce the lead to 10-7.
That’s when the momentum shifted and the floodgates opened as the Yellow Jackets outscored Lake Dallas 49-to-24 the rest of the way.
The Falcons grabbed its last lead at 17-10 with one minute remaining in the first half after junior quarterback Brendan Sorsby connected with Minnifield on a 65-yard strike.
But again the Yellow Jackets struck back quickly, with Price scoring a second time on a 5-yard run with 30 seconds left in the second quarter to put Denison ahead 21-17 at the half.
The Falcons were forced to punt on its first possession of the second half, and Denison increased its lead to 28-17 when Keleon Vaughn returned the kick 50 yards for a touchdown with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.
The special teams unit for Denison scored again when Jakelen Fields recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to put the Yellow Jackets ahead 42-17 with just over five minutes remaining in the quarter.
Gregg made good on his second field goal attempt of the night with nine minutes left in the game, this one from 25-yards out to cut the lead to 42-20.
Sorsby threw for his second touchdown pass of the night when he found senior wide receiver Quentin Gray from five-yards out late in the game.
His third and final touchdown throw of the game came at the 50-second mark in the fourth quarter, this one a 20-yard pass to sophomore Evan Weinberg to end the scoring at 56-34.
