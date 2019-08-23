Lake Dallas head football coach Michael Young is plenty encouraged about this year’s iteration of the Falcons, but at least early into the season, it’ll mean overcoming an injury to one of the team’s most important players.
With Lake Dallas’ season opener against Denton less than a week away, set for 7 p.m. Friday, Young anticipates his club being without senior Brandon Engel to start the year. A two-time all-district selection at wide receiver projected to start at quarterback this season, Young said Engel has been limited at practice and sidelined entirely during the Falcons’ two scrimmages due to a leg injury.
Engel’s absence has opened the door for junior Trevor Moon, who quarterbacked Lake Dallas in exhibitions against Bishop Dunne and Azle and is on track to commandeer the offense Friday against the Broncos.
“Our focus (with Engel) right now is getting him healthy and better,” Young said. “Moon has been doing everything. He took all the snaps with the ones against Dunne and Azle. But we definitely hope to get Brandon back. He’s definitely one of the most dynamic guys offensively in our district, but right now, we’re just trying to get him better.”
Although Engel’s injury leaves the Falcons without the most experienced member of their offense for the time being, Young was encouraged with the progress made by Moon against Dunne, which captured a state championship last season on the strength of one of the state’s premier defenses at the private school level.
“I thought Moon did a great job in the scrimmage against Dunne in handling that pressure,” Young said. “They’re really, really good on defense and probably the best defense that we’ll play this season. I thought he did a good job of getting rid of the ball and taking care of it. We didn’t have any turnovers, so we’re happy with the way he played.
“As of right now, we’re looking at him being there for at least a couple more weeks until we see how Brandon gets.”
As to when the Falcons could expect their prized offensive weapon back in the fold, according to Young, the concern of a setback muddies that timeline a bit.
“With something like that, it’s so hard to even tell,” he said. “When you think it’s getting better and then you do something, you could have another setback. The biggest thing is making sure he’s totally healthy. It’s not something you can rush, because if you do, you could be set back a few weeks again. I know he’s working hard to get back, and when we do get him back, we’ll have one of the best players in our district.”
It’s a district that could take on a different look this season, with several of 7-5A Division II’s heavy hitters from last year graduating. Lake Dallas is no different, returning just nine total starters (the second-fewest in the district) and breaking in a myriad of new faces into the fold during fall practices.
“We’ve got a lot of younger and newer guys, but one thing I’ve noticed, especially over the last week, is that they’re learning how to practice better and bring better focus and energy to practice,” Young said. “That’s an important thing for a younger team to do, and I think that’ll make a big difference in how they’ll play and it’s been nice to see that progress.”
One area that impressed Young in the Dunne scrimmage was the defensive line, where seniors Michael Soileau, Junior Flores, Christian Crawford and Kelvin Ukah are expected to be among the key contributors.
“I think we’ve got a chance to be really good on defense, especially up front,” Young said. “I know that Dunne is a little down on offense, but we shut them out in our scrimmage. We did a really good job up front of getting after them and getting pressure on their quarterback with just our front four and not really having to blitz.”
Maintaining that performance into the regular season will be key for the Falcons, with the coach noting that strong play in the trenches could ease things for an otherwise young secondary. Senior Kobee Minor, verbally committed to Texas Tech, helms that very defensive backfield, and the three-year starter could see his workload expand to the offensive side of the ball as well this season.
“I think I could see [Minor] getting 10 or 15 snaps in these first couple games and maybe even more as the year goes on,” Young said.
Although involvement in the offense will be new for Minor, who was pivotal on defense and special teams last season for the Falcons, the star safety won’t be alone. With Engel shifting primarily to quarterback, Lake Dallas’ receiving corps were already expected to be thin on experience, with senior running back Ike Onyekwere’s six receptions being the most among any non-Engel returner for the Falcons this season.
The progress of that unit has been integral for Young and his staff this fall, with senior Jaden McGrew turning in a strong camp thus far.
“McGrew has been one of the big surprises of our whole fall camp,” Young said. “He’s a guy who rotated on the inside a bit last year but has had a great camp and we’ve moved him to the outside on the right, which is a spot we like to throw the ball to a lot.”
Senior Fabian Nava, sophomore Godwin Ugochukwu and seniors Hunter Hope and Jakoby Washington are among the other candidates to emerge in the passing game this season — an area that, along with developing some of the team’s younger offensive linemen, will be vital in Lake Dallas’ bid to stay afloat in what figures to be a more balanced district.
“I see about six or seven teams that are all pretty good and can beat each other any given week,” Young said. “I know Reedy went undefeated last year, but I think that’ll be harder to do for anybody. I think there will be a lot of people beating each other. You’ve got to win the close games and the ones at home. I think it’ll be a fun year and some pretty big football games each night.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.