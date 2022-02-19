The season for the Lake Dallas boys basketball team ended Tuesday night in heartbreak.
The Falcons never gave up after Colleyville Heritage jumped out to a 16-point first-quarter lead. Lake Dallas battled all the way back and got to within one possession of the Panthers during the fourth quarter.
For as hard as Lake Dallas fought, Heritage held on for a 71-68 victory.
It was a game that the Panthers led 22-6 at the end of the first quarter. But the Falcons dug down deep and responded with a 23-11 second-quarter run to get to within 33-29 at intermission. Lake Dallas was outscored by one point in the second half.
Lake Dallas senior Ethan Varin did all that he could to rally the Falcons, finishing with a team-high 18 points in his final game in a Falcon uniform. Senior Jordan Williams tallied 14 points. Junior forward Trey Buss added 12 points.
Heritage was led by a game-high 24 points by Sammon Johnson.
Both teams had already been eliminated from playoff contention before the start of the game.
Lake Dallas finished the season with just 10 wins, but the Falcons showed improvement in Brian Miller’s first season as head coach.
Lake Dallas finished with three district wins – two more than in the previous two seasons combined – and had its second most number of wins since the 2015-16 season.
