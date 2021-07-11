One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Lake Dallas and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who were downright impressive this past season.
Addison Buesing
Soccer
Called the “glue that holds the midfield together” by her head coach, Buesing was a key cog for a Lady Falcon squad that qualified for the playoffs this year for the first time since 2016.
Despite missing a few games due to injury, the Howard Payne signee still managed to total three goals and five assists in 17 matches. For her career, she finished with 20 goals and added 17 assists.
This year, Buesing earned a spot on the 6-5A all-district second team – the fourth straight year that she has picked up an all-district honor. She garnered a first-team selection during each of her first three seasons.
Candace Collier
Volleyball
Versatility is the name of Collier’s game. An outside hitter, Collier not only excelled at hitting but also digging out balls. A four-year varsity player for the Lady Falcons, Collier finished her high school career with 759 kills, 886 digs, 108 service aces and 67 total blocks.
Although the Lady Falcons missed out on the postseason in 2020, Collier continued to thrive as a strong two-way player. As a senior, she finished with 129 kills in 72 sets, 14 aces, 271 digs and 21 blocks.
For her efforts, Collier was named to the all-district second team.
Anthony Patti
Soccer
One of the best finishers in the area, Patti closed out his high school career as the Falcons’ all-time leading goal scorer with 57 to go along with 28 assists. He was a first team all-district selection his sophomore, junior and senior seasons and garnered an honorable mention selection as a freshman.
In 2020, Patti helped to guide Lake Dallas to an undefeated mark in district play. Although the Falcons missed the playoffs this year, that didn’t stop the Mercer University signee from filling the stat sheet. Patti led Lake Dallas in goals with 21 and added six assists.
Trent Pollard
Golf
A UT-Tyler signee, Pollard left quite the legacy for Lake Dallas’ golf program. He finished as a three-time regional qualifier, twice coming close to becoming the first male golfer from Lake Dallas to qualify for the state tournament.
Pollard earned his third qualification into the regional tournament this year after he carded scores of 75 and 77 to earn third place overall at the 6-5A tournament at Bridlewood Golf Club in Flower Mound.
Kenny Williams
Basketball
Limited to four games his junior season because of an ankle injury, Williams bounced back to finish his high school career in style.
In what was a tough season for the Falcons’ boys hoops team, Williams was a bright spot. A left-handed shooter, he led Lake Dallas in scoring at 15.4 points per game to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Williams earned a spot on the 6-5A all-district first team.
