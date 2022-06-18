One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have I had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in Lake Dallas and surrounding areas, and it’s time to reflect on a handful of students who were downright impressive this past season.
Here's a look at five of the top athletes from Lake Dallas that are moving on.
Caelyn Gunn
Volleyball
Known for her ability to hit the ball with a lot of power, Gunn proved that she can play multiple positions and do it at a high level.
As a senior, Gunn not only played her natural position of outside hitter, but there were times when she was asked to play setter. Her ability to be a steady performer on the court led her to being named the District 6-5A utility player of the year. Last August, she achieved a personal milestone when she logged the 1,000th kill and 1,000th dig of her illustrious high-school career.
Gunn was a first-team all-district selection her junior year, having led Lake Dallas in both kills (222) and aces (24), in addition to 229 digs and committing just 18 serve receive-errors in 365 attempts. The Lady Falcons were a bi-district finalist her freshman and sophomore years. She will continue her volleyball career at Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Brendan Sorsby
Baseball/Football
One of the best two-sport athletes to have come through Lake Dallas in recent years, Sorsby was a standout player in both baseball and football.
His meteoric rise reached its peak this school year, especially on the football field. After he split reps at quarterback with alum Trevor Moon during his junior season, Sorsby emerged as one of the area’s best dual-threat quarterbacks his senior season.
Set to play collegiately for Indiana, Sorsby had 1,271 passing yards and 791 rushing yards with 29 total touchdowns. Lake Dallas just 20 scores as a team the previous year. And because of his improvement, as well as the team as a whole, the Falcons went from 1-8 in 2020 to 4-6 in 2022.
Sorsby also made his mark on the baseball field. As a junior, he helped to lead the Falcons to a bi-district playoff appearance. Sorsby hit .309 with 25 hits, eight RBI and 12 runs scored.
Jorja Elliott/Mackenzie Buss
Basketball
It’s been quite the ride for the Lake Dallas basketball team.
This season, the Lady Falcons didn’t lose a district game for the second straight year and was a regional finalist for the first time in program history, and both Buss and Elliott played key roles in the team’s success.
They combined to average 25.1 points per game. Named the most valuable player of District 6-5A, Buss contributed 11 points, 4.4 assists, two steals and 5.6 rebounds per game. Elliott, who was rewarded with district offensive player of the year, averaged 14.1 points.
Elliott poured in 30 points in Lake Dallas’ 65-53 win over Lubbock Monterey in the regional semifinals, while Buss did her best work on the defensive end as she held freshman star guard Aaliyah Chavez to 6-of-26 shooting with 17 points.
Despite Buss missing all of her sophomore season due to an ACL injury, Lake Dallas won its first of three straight district titles. For the four years that Buss and Elliott were with the Lady Falcons, the team posted a record of 105-33.
Shelby Nelson
Softball
There were numerous times this spring when opposing teams didn’t want to pitch to Nelson. They were aware of her abilities with a bat in her hands. That’s why she was issued 17 intentional walks. But when she was allowed to swing the bat, she made opponents pay.
Although Lake Dallas’ season ended in heartbreak – lost 7-4 to Richland, a game that the Lady Falcons needed to win to force a one-game play-in game – Nelson was a shining light. She hit over .500 for the second straight year (.507) with seven home runs and 28 RBI.
As a junior, Nelson powered Lake Dallas to its first postseason berth since 2016. Named the catcher of the year for District 6-5A, Nelson hit .500 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI. She will continue her softball career at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Ashley Machuca
Track and field/volleyball
When it comes to the girls’ pole vault, no one at Lake Dallas has been able to reach the heights that Machuca has.
All of Machuca’s hard work paid off in her junior season. At the 2021 area 5-5A/6-5A meet, she cleared 9-6 to break the school record. But she wasn’t done breaking records. A couple of weeks later at the regional meet, Machuca cleared 10 feet even to surpass her own record.
Machuca also stood out on the volleyball court. As a senior, she logged 105 kills, 157 digs, 19 aces and 18 blocks, earning her a spot on the 6-5A first team. On April 13, she signed a NLOI with East Texas Baptist University. Machuca will be the first player from Lake Dallas to play beach volleyball collegiately.
“One of the hardest workers in our program,” said former Lake Dallas head volleyball coach Kristinn Holbrooks. “Volleyball is not her first sport. She is also a world champion in competitive cheer and pole vaults. So, seeing her succeed this season was great.”
