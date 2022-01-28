The Lake Dallas soccer teams entered their respective District 6-5A openers against Denton on Tuesday on a roll.
The Falcon boys had won four of their previous five matches after losing 1-0 to Castleberry in the season opener. The Lady Falcons, meanwhile, were winners of five of their last six matches.
Lake Dallas continued its recent hot streak, highlighted by a shootout win by the Falcon boys. Denton led 1-0 but a goal by senior Preston Gregg in the last minute of the second half leveled the score at 1-1.
“We had a good amount of pressure on them but couldn't generate a good opportunity,” said Brandon Martin, Lake Dallas head boys coach. “We won a corner and sent Preston up. Angel Carrillo played a good ball in and Preston attacked it well.”
The game eventually went to a shootout, which the Falcons won.
Senior Harley Fuller, a converted goalkeeper, scored the winning shot as the Falcons earned two points for the shootout win. Junior John Palaez, sophomores Geovannie Ibarra and Stanley Zamora, and freshman Mitchell White also scored for Lake Dallas.
Junior goalkeeper Fred Norby made a save in the shootout for Lake Dallas (4-2-1, 0-0-1).
“He's always been a field player and volunteered to play goalkeeper last season for us because he has played goalkeeper in the past,” Martin said of Fuller. “He's physical, aggressive and plays with intensity. He can strike the ball well and has a knack for being in the right spot.”
The Lady Falcons, meanwhile, shook off a slow start and cruised to a 5-1 win over the Lady Broncos.
Lake Dallas goalkeeper Jaelynn Davis saved a penalty kick less than 10 minutes into the match to keep the game scoreless.
From there, the Lady Falcons (7-3, 1-0) started to take control.
Five different Lake Dallas players scored in the victory. Presleigh Thiessen had a goal and two assists. Chelsea Vilca, Dawson Marrs, Grace Read and Jordan Eperjesi each recorded one goal. Pilar Flores tallied two assists.
Lake Dallas scored twice in the first half and went up 3-0 early in the second half. Denton got on the board a short time later, reducing the deficit to 3-1. The Lady Falcons answered two minutes later to restore their three-goal cushion.
“We held possession for almost 60% of the game,” said Nathan Davis, Lake Dallas girls head coach. “They were able to move the ball and find good scoring chances. Getting the first win in district play from the first match is always important. It gets you started with good momentum and hopefully can help sustain good play in the upcoming matches.”
The Lady Falcons have outscored their opponents 39-3 over their last nine matches.
Lake Dallas is scheduled to play Northwest on Tuesday. The girls’ game is at Northwest. The boys’ game will be played at Falcon Stadium. Both matches will begin at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.