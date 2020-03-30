As the sports world is on hold, seniors are wondering whether or not they will get the chance to finish off their high school careers the way they envisioned.
Sports are in a hiatus for the time being. The NCAA canceled the rest of its winter and spring sports championships, as did the Big 12 and many other conferences around the country. The NBA and NHL suspended their seasons and the MLB delayed its start.
It is the same in high school right now. The UIL announced last week that all sanctioned activities are suspended and that the earliest games can come back is May 4 – six weeks from now.
“It’s just a fluid situation, and we’ve just got to wait and see what pans out,” said Scott Head, Lake Dallas athletic director. “We really don’t know. I feel for the kids, but it’s unprecedented what we’ve been doing. So, we’re just going to wait and see what happens. You look at the college athletes, too. Seniors that are spring sport seniors. They’re done. They’re going to get a fifth year, but high school kids don’t get that fifth year."
This came as a tough blow to everyone involved. Not long ago, it looked like the playoffs were just a couple of weeks away, with the UIL pushing the start of the soccer postseason back just a few weeks and giving potential dates to hold the state championships between April 29-May 2.
Now those dates are unclear, coming at a juncture when the Lake Dallas soccer programs were on the verge of completing the ultimate District 8-5A sweep. The boys team is 8-0-3 in district play and just clinched its second straight title after a regional finals trip a year ago, while the girls team is 9-2-0 and just one game away from clinching the crown after missing out on the playoffs in 2019.
“Unfortunately, it’s just one of those things — a curveball, so to speak, that life throws at you,” said Nathan Davis, Lake Dallas girls soccer head coach. “This is just a blimp in the radar. They have a whole lot of life things that’s still in front of them. You can’t dwell on this aspect. It’s a memory that you don’t get to have, so to speak, but it’s also something that’ll help you learn from going through these times to help you become a stronger person moving forward.”
And spring sports were just starting to get rolling. District play was set to begin for the baseball and softball teams. Track and golf were in the middle of their seasons.
Players are not able to compete against other teams for over more than a month, and it is challenging news for coaches and players – especially the seniors to take. The question lingers: Will the season continue?
Sentiments across the Lake Dallas coaching front reflect that of Davis’, letting the seniors know that this is a situation that will only make them stronger going forward.
“They’ve got to trust that whatever is happening is happening for a reason, and it’s just an opportunity to grow from it,” said Chris Haney, Lake Dallas baseball head coach. “Even though they don’t understand what it is right now, maybe it will make some sense down the road. And just to ride it out, stay positive and enjoy the relationships and enjoy each other because that’s what they’re going to remember. They’re not going to remember the Week 3 game against Hebron High School. They’re going to remember hanging out in the locker room, bus trips and all that stuff.”
Where hope does lie is the fact that the UIL has not canceled the remainder of the seasons, as the organization also said it is working to still hold the state championships in each of the sports involved.
“It does. It gives us hope knowing that they’re going to be able to work with us as far as the spring sports go and that we can push it back because we’re not tied to facilities, so to speak,” Davis said.
“They’re there in the interests of the kids, and they want this happen,” Haney said. “If allowed, I have no doubt that they will make it work. Luckily, for baseball, we’ve still got some time. It goes all the way to June.”
