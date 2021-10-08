Thursday’s Haltom District Warm Up at The Buff served as the final tune-up for the Lake Dallas cross country team for the District 6-5A meet.
It is the same course that the Falcons will run on next Friday morning for the district meet.
Lake Dallas junior Cole Schnurbusch led all Falcon runners, placing 20th in a time of 17:45.6.
“Cole ran well for how difficult the course is at The Buff,” said Brian Cooper, Lake Dallas head coach. “I definitely think that he had more left in the tank. Hopefully next week he leaves it all out on the course.”
Schnurbusch was one of six Falcon runners to compete in the District Warm up.
Austin Willis finished 83rd in 20:05.3. Riggs Billingsley took 88th in 20:27.59. Guy Giorgio crossed the finish line two spots behind Billingsley in 90th, clocking a time of 20:31.24. Gavin Pearson was 116th in 21:46.26. Gabriel Montes took 123rd in 22:19.84 to round out the efforts for the Falcons.
Senior Bella DiDonato ran for the Lady Falcons, but the Lake Dallas coaching staff had her exit the race after two miles.
“We have a few injuries on the team so we’re trying to keep everyone healthy and fresh for next week,” Cooper said.
The district meet will start at 8:45 a.m. Friday with the varsity girls, followed by the varsity boys at 9:15.
