In a normal year, Labor Day for Lake Dallas’ football team has included the completion of reviewing game film from their previous game and to start working on preparation for their next opponent.
COVID-19 has forced that situation to change.
Instead of addressing what the Falcons did right during their season opener and what aspects of the game the team needed to fix, Lake Dallas will finally strap on their helmet on Monday for the first day of fall practice after the University Interscholastic League delayed the start of fall sports by one month for Classes 5A and 6A.
For Lake Dallas head coach Michael Young, he can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel.
"It's really exciting,” he said. “It seems like it's been forever. We've been working out forever. It becomes monotonous when you're doing this much stuff without being able to put pads on. I know that everybody is excited to put the helmets on and getting started with scrimmages, inter-squad scrimmages, scrimmages and games. It feels like the end is finally here."
The UIL will permit teams in the state’s two largest classifications to strap on the helmets starting Monday and pads on Wednesday but with no contact allowed until Friday.
After COVID-19 took away spring practice, it meant that an opportunity to practice in pads was gone, meaning that Lake Dallas has gone 10 months without any contact or live tackling.
Blocking and tackling will be stressed more during the first two weeks of fall practice this year than in any previous year, all leading up to the Falcons’ lone preseason scrimmage on Sept. 17 at Azle followed by the regular season opener for Lake Dallas eight days later on Sept. 25 against Denton at Falcon Stadium.
"We've been doing so much technique stuff and running plays and footwork, but now it's going to be the physical part of it: finishing blocks, getting off blocks, tackling,” Young said. “That's the most important part of football. We haven't been able to do it for a while.
“Sometimes you have guys who look good without pads, but whenever the pads come on and you've got to start hitting, it's different. It's interesting to see who is going to step up because there are some guys who are sleepers when you put pads on who really surprise you."
Just as important for Lake Dallas during their inter-squad scrimmage as well as their preseason scrimmage at Azle will be perfecting the relaying of the signals between players on the field and the coaching staff on the sideline, ensuring that they are both on the same page in regards to the actual play call itself, Young said.
Lake Dallas will have plenty of snaps to perfect the hand signals. Young said the Falcons’ starters will get in about 30 snaps during Saturday’s inter-squad scrimmage, an increase of 10 snaps from the previous season. Some of the team’s more inexperienced players will be given many more reps.
“You've got to practice the contact or it's really not safe when you go hit kids for real,” he said.
