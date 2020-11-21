CORINTH – Lake Dallas’ volleyball season finished the season on a high note, defeating District 6-5A rival Denton Ryan 3-2 (25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 23-25, 15-8) on Tuesday night.
Senior middle blocker Macie Banks recorded eight kills and six blocks in her final game in a Lady Falcon uniform. Senior outside hitter Lanie Schantz chipped in six kills, six digs and two blocks. Senior setter Karen Melvin set up the offense one final time, dishing out 24 assists to go along with six digs. Junior outside hitter Caelyn Gunn tallied 13 kills and nine digs.
Playing in their final volleyball game for the Lady Falcons were Banks, Melvin, Schantz, outside hitter Candace Collier, libero McKenna Marrs and defensive specialist Mendi Gomez.
Lake Dallas missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Lady Falcons finished the season with a record of 7-12 overall and 4-10 in district play.
Tuesday’s match was the fifth in a span of five days for Lake Dallas, which came after the Lady Falcons were quarantined for 14 days due to two positive coronavirus cases within the program.
Lake Dallas lost 3-0 to Birdville (25-17, 25-11, 25-16) on Monday and 3-0 to both Northwest (25-22, 25-21, 28-26) and Grapevine (25-17, 25-20, 25-16) on Nov. 13 in a pair of make-up matches that were played at Grapevine High School. On Nov. 12, the Lady Falcons rallied to defeat Richland 3-2 (22-25, 25-23, 8-25, 25-21, 15-13).
Against Richland, freshman Georgia Stinson was solid in all facets, finishing the match with 14 assists, 10 kills, eight digs, two blocks and one service ace. Gunn had the volleyball version of a double-double with 16 digs and 13 kills. Collier contributed six kills, 19 digs, two aces and one block. Maddy Hirneise stood out on defense, finishing the five-set thriller with 25 digs. Melvin dished out 24 assists.
Against Northwest, Lake Dallas turned in a spirit effort on defense, digging out several balls that were hit hard by the Lady Texans.
In the first set, Lake Dallas led 19-17 after a Gunn kill. That lead didn’t last. Northwest capitalized on a few hitting errors by Lake Dallas to string together an 8-3 run to end the set.
The Lady Falcons also didn’t have an answer for Lady Texans junior Makenna Miller, who finished with 18 kills over the final two sets.
Lake Dallas twice forced set point in the third set. Gunn had a kill for a 24-22 Lady Falcon lead. Five points later, Collier fired home a kill of her own to make it 26-25 Lake Dallas. But, the Lady Texans scored the final three points to finish off the three-set sweep.
Gunn finished with 14 kills, 16 digs and two blocks. Stinson tallied 18 assists, five kills and eight digs. Collier added 14 digs and four kills. Melvin dished out 13 helpers. Banks contributed three kills and four blocks.
Against Grapevine, Gunn led the way with 12 kills, six digs, one block and one ace. Collier added nine digs, two kills and one block. Stinson finished with 111 assists, five digs and one kill.
