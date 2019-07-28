The 2018-19 high school sports year was rife with new challenges for The Colony, Little Elm and Lake Dallas, which made the move to District 8-5A alongside Denton ISD and Justin Northwest. The result was a parity-heavy athletics campaign from many of the top Class 5A programs in the Metroplex.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 8-5A’s seven schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2019-20.
With that said, here’s the ninth installment of Five Questions for District 8-5A.
1. Who is the preliminary favorite in 8-5A softball?
Matt Welch: For at least one more year, The Colony remains a justified favorite in whatever softballdistrict it resides in. After sweeping their way through 8-5A last season, the Lady Cougars stretched their postseason all the way to Austin for their second state tournament appearance in three years.
The Colony returns a healthy core from its state semifinalist group, led by reigning district MVP Jayda Coleman and Texas Tech commit Jacee Hamlin, and should benefit from the growth of several younger players who went through the postseason pressure cooker for the first time last spring.
There’s certainly the question of how head coach Deanna Coleman and her staff handle duties in the circle, with Karli Charles graduating as the program’s best-ever pitcher, but the odds still favor the team that has only lost two district ballgames since March 2016.
2. Who is the preliminary favorite in 8-5A baseball?
Bryan Murphy: More times than not, the defending district champions coming off of a 10-2 season are normally pegged to be the favorites the following season. But that isn’t the case this time around, as Denton graduated nearly its entire starting lineup.
Next in line is Little Elm, which also lost key players including District MVP Logan Kohler, first baseman Brandon Burke and outfielders Ethan Winfrey and Dalton Capps.
However, the Lobos bring back their one-two punch on the mound in ace Derek Lewis and all-state selection Jorge Aldrete, who served this season as the team’s No. 2 pitcher and first baseman.
If junior shortstop Frayner Chavez can remain healthy next season and take over some of the role defensively and at the plate that Kohler provided, expect the Lobos to take the crown in 8-5A.
3. Which 8-5A sport will feature the most tightly contested race – district title or playoff spots, in general – in 2019-20?
Taylor Raglin: With last season’s boogeyman in Denton graduating six starters that returned for their senior seasons in 2019, next spring’s race on the 8-5A baseball diamond looks to be one with extremely narrow margins.
Outside of the Broncos’ 10-2 record this spring, no team except inexperienced The Colony (2-10) was more than two games away from its nearest league bunkmate in the conference standings. In fact, Lake Dallas, Denton Ryan, Denton Braswell and Justin Northwest had just two games separating all four of them, as 6-6 Lake Dallas and 6-6 Denton Ryan snuck into the tournament over a pair of 5-7 finishes from the other two.
No team gets appreciably better heading into 2020 except perhaps Ryan, which will return six starters – with Denton looking to come back to the pack, the race for the league’s four berths could somehow be even tighter next season.
4. Which district gets the better of bi-district competition in 2019-20: 7-5A or 8-5A?
Taylor Raglin: District 7-5A, which held a massive edge over its 8-5A counterparts in 2018-19, will likely continue to reign supreme in the leagues’ bi-district bouts, minus a few predictable exceptions.
The district went 18-10 against 8-5A in the seven standings-based sports outside of football, which employs different alignments, and produced just one losing record (boys basketball). Many of 7-5A’s losses were to genuine powers – Lake Dallas boys soccer, Little Elm and The Colony softball, The Colony girls basketball, etc., and the league took care of business nearly everywhere else.
Some of those dominant programswill have designs on lengthy playoffs runs once again in 2019-20, but, on the whole, 7-5A should still be equipped to once again win the big-picture competition.
5. What are some potential surprise teams in 8-5A for 2019-20?
Matt Welch:Although they finished in the 8-5A baseball cellar, The Colony’s rough 2019 season had its bright spots — most of all, a stellar year on defense with just 3.7 runs per game allowed in district play. The problem was the Cougars scored just 21 runs in 12 district ballgames and had abysmal luck in close games — going 1-6 in games decided by two runs or less. With the majority of its lineup comprised of sophomores last season, The Colony should be much improved in 2020.
Bryan Murphy: I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Little Elm volleyball will not be the bottom feeder of the district when the season is all said and done.
I’m not saying that the Lady Lobos will threaten Denton or Lake Dallas for the district title, but this district is positioned for teams like Little Elm to squeak into the postseason discussion this year.
Taylor Raglin: While the Lake Dallas girls soccer team will enter next season having missed out on the postseason in three consecutive seasons and under a new head coach in former assistant Nathan Davis, the ingredients for a breakout year are in place. Seniors Sydney Frazier, Karina DePaoli and Taylor Varin are back after serving as captains last season, and there’s plenty of young talent underneath them, particularly in the midfield. The Lady Falcons are primed for a postseason berth.
