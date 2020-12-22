Through the first three games of district play, the Lake Dallas girls basketball team is sending a message to the rest of 6-5A: The Lady Falcons are a force to be reckoned with.
Behind 21 points from Jorja Elliott and 16 from sophomore Camryn Richardson, Lake Dallas started fast and never took its foot off the pedal in a 65-43 victory against Justin Northwest on Tuesday afternoon.
It was the fifth straight victory for the Lady Falcons (11-4 overall, 3-0 district), who have had only one game decided by less than 20 points during that span – a 54-50 victory against LD Bell on Dec. 11.
Other than that contest against Bell, Lake Dallas, ranked No. 21 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, has recently had its way with the opposition.
Tuesday was no different, as the Lady Falcons raced out to a 22-11 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Junior point guard Mackenzie Buss contributed 13 points in the victory.
Tuesday’s victory for Lake Dallas comes four days after another fast start propelled the Lady Falcons to a convincing 60-36 win against Colleyville Heritage on Dec. 18. Lake Dallas blitzed Heritage with a 21-3 first-quarter run and didn’t allow the Lady Panthers to hit the 20-point scoring mark as a team until the third quarter.
Elliott poured in 16 points and Buss added 15 to pace a balancing scoring attack for the Lady Falcons. Eight different Lake Dallas players earned their way into the scorebook. Broughton and Altyn Bartley each had eight points.
Lake Dallas will travel to Mansfield Timberview on Dec. 28 for its final non-district game of the regular season. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
