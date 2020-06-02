Four Lake Dallas girls soccer players were recognized with postseason acclaim by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.
Senior goalie Sydney Frazier earned one of the top honors in all of Texas with a first team-all state selection to cap off a highly successful high school soccer career, named as the only 5A Region I goalkeeper to receive such a nod.
Frazier, a four-year varsity player and two-year captain, starred in a banner campaign for the Lady Falcons in 2020. She allowed just 18 goals and registered 10 shutouts in 22 games this season, helping lift Lake Dallas to an outright District 8-5A title and its first playoff berth since 2016 before the remainder of the season was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frazier’s varsity career also included two first team all-district selections as a sophomore and junior, along with a second-team selection as a junior last season.
Soon, Frazier will be off to play college soccer at the University of the Ozarks in Arkansas, who she signed her letter of intent with at a Signing Day ceremony in February.
Two Lady Falcons – sophomore defender Dylan Drozd and senior forward Karina De Paoli – were tabbed as first team all-region honorees in Class 5A Region I.
As a youngster at the highest level of varsity soccer, Drozd’s defense anchored a Lake Dallas back line that rarely allowed opponents to get past it. In only 12 of the 22 games this season did opponents score on the Lady Falcons, and only two of those contests saw multiple goal outings – El Paso Montwood in the season opener on Jan. 2 and Little Elm in the second-to-last game on March 3.
De Paoli’s leadership and versatility were pivotal in paving the way for what was a championship season for Lake Dallas.
In her final year of high school, De Paoli scored the third-most goals on the roster (seven) and tied for the second-most assists (six), which also led her to being named the District 8-5A MVP.
De Paoli is off to play Division I soccer in the fall as she is an Arkansas-Little Rock signee.
Junior midfielder Addison Buesing earned second team all-region honors after starring on the pitch in 2020.
Buesing scored six goals – Lake Dallas’ fourth-highest total – and was the top facilitator by dishing out nine first assists and two second assists.
District 8-5A All-Region and All-State Honorees
First Team All-State
Austyn Applewhite (Little Elm junior midfielder)
Sydney Frazier (Lake Dallas senior goalie)
Second Team All-State
Kendall Dowling (Denton Ryan senior goalie)
Honorable Mention All-State
Michelle Mckee (Little Elm junior goalie)
First Team All-Region
Karina De Paoli (Lake Dallas senior forward)
Dylan Drozd (Lake Dallas sophomore defender)
Second Team All-Region
Addison Buesing (Lake Dallas junior midfielder)
Honorable Mention All-Region
Landri Townsend (Little Elm senior forward)
