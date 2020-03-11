Lake Dallas senior goalie Sydney Frazier accomplished a lifelong dream.
Frazier, whose impact on and off the field has the Lady Falcons boasting the No. 1 spot in the District 8-5A standings, signed to play college soccer at the University of the Ozarks, a Division III school in Clarksville, Arkansas.
“It’s been something that I’ve been dreaming about for a long time, and it meant a lot to me because I get to go and I get to be near family there, especially my sister and my God family,” Frazier said. “Just to be around my teammates during that time was super special to me. It was something that I always dreamed about, but I never thought that it would actually happen.”
Soccer has been in Frazier’s blood for as long as she can remember.
Since Frazier was a toddler, she was kicking around a soccer ball. At 5 years old, she began playing the sport, starting a career that has come full circle to her not only as a dominant high school player in North Texas, but also a player who is set to make a mark at the next level as well.
And years later at the age of 13, she started to see that playing college soccer was a real possibility. She was advanced for her age and had an extensive amount of training, which was obvious to those she came in contact with.
“At that time, I was tall for my age,” Frazier said. “I’m not anymore, but I went to a UT Austin camp, and they told me. I was really advanced for that age, too, because I had a lot more training. I’m especially good with 1-on-1s, and they saw me play. ‘You’re really good. Just keep it up.’ That’s when I knew that I could go far with soccer.”
Fast-forward to today, and Frazier is leaving her impact on the Lake Dallas program, guiding them to the top and having them ready to make a playoff run once the postseason rolls around later this month.
For the last two years, Frazier has been a captain just like the two other senior captains next to her. With that leadership comes responsibility, which she has fulfilled to lift the Lady Falcons to prominence.
Frazier has 50 saves in 22 games and is a key cog in the back of a defensive unit that has allowed a total of 18 goals all season, including nine shutouts to equate to 40.9% of opponents this season failing to put a ball into the back of the gauntlet.
Behind those numbers is the success in the win column, with Lake Dallas sitting at 9-2-0 in the district and just ahead of The Colony (8-2-1) – who it split the season series with – for the top spot in the standings.
“We’re very proud to have anybody carry on and play at the next level,” said Nathan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “It just shows the hard work that she’s put in and the dedication to the game. Her willingness to be coachable. She’s very strong mentally and physically. She’s very tough. Not only that, she’s a good student. All six of our seniors have high grade point averages. It just shows in everything that they do.”
Before Frazier heads off to the next venture of her life at the University of the Ozarks, where she will major in sociology with the hope of eventually getting into the FBI, she wants finish off her high school career on a high note and leave a legacy that will be felt for years to come.
“Especially with the freshmen coming up, they can see the work ethic that it takes and the dedication, not only to the game, but also to the program because that’s what you’re going to get into when you get into college, understanding that you’re playing for a community,” Davis said.
