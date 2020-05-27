Growing up, Lake Dallas senior goalie Sydney Frazier could not quite envision this is where she would be.
Her older sisters played sports at Lake Dallas – one played softball and ran cross country, and the other played on the girls soccer team for a couple of years. While watching them, she was amazed at everything.
“I grew up going to their games and cheering them on,” Frazier said. “I just remember, I was like, ‘Wow, these fields are so big. How do they play on these?’ I was like, ‘That’s impossible. I could never do that stuff.’ And then there I was a couple of years later doing that stuff. It was pretty incredible the transition.”
As soon as Frazier – who ended her career as a District 8-5A champion — stepped on campus, she was thrust into the spotlight of high school soccer’s highest level.
She started her freshman year on junior varsity, and then former Lake Dallas head coach Trina Hutsell brought her onto the varsity squad for the last tournament before district play began.
After that, she was a staple of the varsity program.
“At the end of the tournament she told me, ‘You can have a spot on the team, but you need to bring your own jersey because we don’t have a goalie jersey for you,’” Frazier said. “I was just like, ‘Woah.’ I was not expecting at all to get any kind of offer to actually be on the team. It was pretty incredible.”
Throughout each of her four varsity years, Frazier and the Lady Falcons continued to grow and emerge onto the local soccer scene – which all led up to a senior season that etched her and the 2020 squad into Falcons lore forever.
Frazier made the all-district team as a sophomore, launching herself all the way up to first-team honors. Then, she became a second team all-district candidate as a junior.
Turn to her senior year, and that’s when the Lady Falcons’ engine really revved up into the newest 8-5A soccer power.
During the summer last year when they were scrimmaging, Frazier remembered looking around at the complexion of the team. From the forwards to the midfield to the defense, what wasn’t there to like?
“I just kind of looked around at every player and we’re reviewing their names in my head and I’m reviewing their spots like where they start on the team, and I’m like, ‘I can’t seem to find a weak spot on this roster,’” Frazier said. “That’s when it kind of clicked to me of like, ‘Hey, we have a bunch of strong individuals, but with that bond we made a strong team.’”
Lake Dallas certainly held true to Frazier’s words when the 2020 schedule rolled around.
The Lady Falcons lost just twice in district play – the two losses came to fellow playoff teams in Little Elm and The Colony. Not only that, but the championship campaign earned them a playoff berth for the first time since 2016 although they never got that chance to make a playoff run due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And Frazier was a key part in all of that. She was recognized as a first team all-district goalie for the second time in the past three years, allowing just 18 goals in 22 games while recording 10 shutouts – good for holding 45% of teams on the schedule scoreless.
“When I look at it in the grand scheme of things, even though I miss playoffs and I really wanted to be in playoffs, I do like the fact that I can leave with a good memory of, ‘Hey, we won this district. We turned this team around. We did so many good things. We won a bunch of games that were really important, the ones we needed to win,’” Frazier said.
Frazier always put in the time to make these dreams a reality, as she was focused on improving as a player and helping the Lady Falcons reach new heights every single day, whether it was being a leader or putting in as much work as possible – like going to all the Falcon Pride or doing goalie training three days per week before school.
Today, Frazier is a star at Lake Dallas and is recognized around the community, and soon they will be able to follow her along when she plays collegiately at University of the Ozarks.
“I just feel really grateful for the opportunity that I had to play because I know a lot of goalkeepers – Texas is a very competitive state for all kinds of soccer, and a lot of goalkeepers don’t get to have four years on a varsity team,” Frazier said. “And I was very lucky to have that experience.
“I got to grow up with these girls, and I can walk around and there’s so many people that know me because I’ve been in the newspaper or they’ve seen my games and they know me. And I’m just like, ‘Uh, hi.’ There was this little boy one time, I was walking around in Wal-Mart and he was like, ‘You’re the goalkeeper, aren’t you?’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.