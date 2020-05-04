With the high school sports season officially over after Friday’s announcement from the University Interscholastic League, Star Local Media talked to seniors from the area and allowed them to write their own reflection of their high school careers. Lake Dallas girls soccer senior Sydney Frazier takes a look back at her days as a Lake Dallas Falcon:
Looking back at my high school career, I remember how far we came from my freshman year to my senior year.
Going from a first-year varsity freshman to a first team all-district sophomore, to becoming captain junior year and making second team all-district, all the way to this year where I continued being the captain for the district champion team as well as making first team all-district is an amazing experience to look back on.
I wouldn't say I am surprised, though.
Waking up and going to Falcon Pride all summer on top of scrimmages and practices with my select team, morning goalie training three times a week for three months and the afternoon practices were not light work. I came to every practice with or without my teammates knowing I was setting the example and raising the bar as a leader and team player.
There were many mornings when I didn't want to get out of bed and go, but every time I felt like giving up I knew my teammates were depending on me, and they were my motivation almost every day.
In the end, our hard work paid off, but we had to be willing to work hard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.