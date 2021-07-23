When Lake Dallas senior Ethan Varin was in middle school, he expected to have a growth spurt. The only thing that he didn’t know was how much taller he was going to be.
The biggest shock for Varin came starting from the time that he entered the eighth grade until he was a freshman in high school. Some people grow a few inches in height. Others might remain the same height. But for Varin, he grew more than six inches and added three more between his first two years in high school. He now stands 6 foot 5.
As excited as Varin was to be taller, the bones and muscles in his body had a little catching up to do. He continued to do what he loved, which was play basketball. However, he began to experience pain in his knees. It was pain that wouldn’t go away for quite some time. Varin was diagnosed with knee tendinitis, an ailment that he experienced until it finally subsided his junior season in high school.
“I had to sit out a while,” he said. “I think overplaying and growing a whole lot contributed to it. I went to rehab to strengthen it up.”
The pain in his knees eventually went away. However, another injury limited his playing time as a junior. Varin was pain-free until he his shins began to flare up one day in practice. He went to a doctor to see if there was a fracture. Luckily for Varin, there wasn’t a fracture and surgery wasn’t necessary, but the pain limited him to one district game.
"They just kind of popped up one day,” he said. “One day, it would be fine. The next day my legs would start shaking. That's how bad it hurt."
These days, Varin is playing basketball – and without any type of injury. This summer, he is playing club basketball for the Texas Tar Heels 22 Black AAU team.
One of his main goals is to get looked at by colleges.
While Varin hasn’t been presented with an offer, he has been invited by colleges to compete at camps that have been put on by Texas A&M-Commerce, Arkansas Tech, Brown University, Dallas Baptist, Northwestern Oklahoma State, East Texas Baptist University and Lyon College.
Based on how well he has played, colleges might be courting him sooner rather than later. He has averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game at the Best of the South and Prep Hoops Exclusive, two tournaments that were held in Atlanta and Dallas, respectively, in July. This weekend, he is competing at the Grassroots Summer Championships in Orlando, Fla.
“It makes you so much more confident about your game,” he said. “It feels like I can do more things. It feels good to have my teammates know that I can do something good when I have the ball."
Another thing that has made this summer enjoyable for Varin is getting to play with fellow Lake Dallas senior Jordan Williams, who has been teammates with Varin since the seventh grade. An honorable mention selection last season on the 6-5A all-district team, Williams averaged 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
“He did really good last year,” Varin said of Williams. “Right now, he’s starting to pick it up, is playing really good right now.”
Varin and Williams will be playing for a new head coach once the high school season starts later this year. Former SMU player Brian Miller takes over the reins after spending three years serving in the same role at his alma mater, Lewisville. Miller guided the Farmers to the playoffs all three years he was there and to at least 16 wins each season.
"For him to have that college background and play at SMU, I think that is big,” Varin said. “I feel like that I can really trust him and what he is saying since he has that background."
Varin has high goals for himself this season and he is crossing his fingers that he stays healthy.
“I want to make first team all-district because I only played one district game last year,” he said.
Varin’s doctor says that there is a chance that the pain in his shins could return and could linger until he is 20 years old. But he hopes that never comes to fruition. He just wants to go through his senior season without sustaining any more injuries.
Everyone is getting a glimpse of his potential this summer.
"It feels good to play a whole summer and see what I can do when I'm healthy,” Varin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.