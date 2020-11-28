FRISCO – Coming into this season, Frisco Memorial had never won more than one game in each of its first two seasons fielding a varsity football team. The Warriors will head into the offseason with back-to-back victories.
Memorial junior wide-out Zion Steptoe finished with 166 receiving yards and four touchdowns on just five receptions, while senior quarterback Charlie Flowers accounted for four total scores (two pass, two rush), leading the Warriors to a 62-13 rout of Lake Dallas at Memorial Stadium on Friday afternoon.
Lake Dallas (1-8 overall, 0-7 District 7-5A Division 2), meanwhile, lost eight straight games to conclude the year after a 20-3 defeat of Denton to kick off the 2020 season. Memorial’s game scheduled for next week against Frisco has been cancelled and been ruled a “no contest” due to COVID-19 concerns within the Raccoons’ program.
On Friday, things went bad for Lake Dallas from the opening snap.
A botched handoff on the first play from scrimmage resulted in a fumble recovery by Memorial (3-5, 2-4) senior Brock Barker. Four plays later, junior Zion Steptoe climbed the ladder for a 21-yard pass reception from senior quarterback Charlie Flowers for a 7-0 Warriors lead.
After a three-and-out by Lake Dallas, Memorial junior quarterback Ethan Lollar hit senior wide-out Jeremy Lau down the left sideline. Lollar caught the ball inside Falcon territory then sprinted to the end zone to complete a 62-yard touchdown for a 13-0 Warriors lead with 8:51 left in the first quarter.
Lau caught five passes for 114 yards.
In defeat, Lake Dallas found a strong connection in the passing game going forward between junior quarterback Brendan Sorsby and sophomore wide receiver Evan Weinberg. Weinberg had four pass receptions for 142 yards with two touchdowns. Sorsby threw for 191 yards on 11-of-26 through the air with a pair of scores and also rushed for 45 yards on 13 carries.
Weinberg gave Lake Dallas within striking distance after the team’s disastrous start.
The 6-3 sophomore caught a 73-yard pass in traffic from Sorsby to set up first and goal for the Falcons. After a false start penalty on Lake Dallas, Weinberg hauled in an 11-yard touchdown reception to cut the deficit to 13-7 with 7:11 left in the first quarter.
But, that’s as close as the Falcons got.
Steptoe found the end zone for the second time in the first quarter on a 15-yard pass from Lollar to increase the Warrior advantage to 20-7.
It remained a two-score game until seven and a half minutes into the second quarter when Flowers ran the option from the 4 for his second touchdown of the first half for a 27-7 Warrior lead.
Lake Dallas was driving inside the Memorial 10-yard line with less than a minute left in the half, but the Falcons were unable to generate any points. Memorial took over on downs after three straight incomplete passes by Sorsby, the first of which was out of the reach of sophomore Jimmie Jones, who was wide open in the end zone.
Sorsby brought Lake Dallas to within 27-13 after he hooked up with his Weinberg on a 49-yard touchdown pass with 9:15 left in the third quarter.
Memorial, though, closed the game on an emphatic note, scoring touchdowns on five of its last six drives, the first two on touchdown receptions of 70 and 51 yards by Steptoe. Junior RJ DeMadet burst 79 yards for a score for a 49-13 Warriors lead with 4:01 left in the third quarter.
The Warriors finished with 519 total yards, throwing for 303 yards and rushing for 216 yards. The Falcons totaled 292 yards of offense.
Memorial senior defensive back Jake Herzog had a fumble recovery and an interception during the fourth quarter.
