Lake Dallas came into Friday’s District 7-5A Division II opener against Frisco in search of its first 3-0 start to a season since 2013.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, that will have to wait for at least one more year.
Lake Dallas kept pace with Frisco for the first half, but it was a 28-point third-quarter explosion by the Raccoons that proved too much for the Falcons to overcome in a 70-27 loss at Kuykendall Stadium.
The two teams combined for 35 first-quarter points with Frisco taking a 21-14 lead after the first 12 minutes of play.
The Raccoons led 35-20 at halftime.
This game was an offensive slugfest, as the two teams combined for 1,089 yards of offense. Frisco amassed 723 yards of offense with 594 rushing yards on 41 attempts for an average of 14.49 yards per carry. Lake Dallas (2-1 overall, 0-1 district) put up 366 yards of offense.
Lake Dallas senior quarterback Brendan Sorsby completed 12-of-27 through the air for 208 yards and also rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries with two total touchdowns. Senior running back Drew McKinney finished with a team-high 85 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Keonde Henry, a sophomore, led the Falcons’ receiving efforts with 78 yards on two catches. Junior Niki Gray also had three receptions with one going for a touchdown. He finished the game with 59 receiving yards. Evan Weinberg, also a junior, had five catches for 56 yards.
Frisco (3-0, 1-0) passed for 162 yards. But with their running game clicking on all cylinders, the Raccoons didn’t need to attempt more than 11 passes.
Bradford Martin was the workhorse of the Frisco offense, rushing for 226 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns. Jordan Hamilton ran for 160 yards on eight totes with two touchdowns. A.J. Yasilli added 94 yards and a score. Dylan Hardin had three of his eight carries go for touchdowns.
Lake Dallas will look to rebound Sept. 17. The Falcons will host Lebanon Trail at Falcon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Frisco is on a bye week. The Raccoons will play the Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Toyota Stadium.
