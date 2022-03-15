CORINTH – Lake Dallas head boys soccer coach Brandon Martin knew that he had to break the news to his players somehow.
All game long, Martin was focused on leading Lake Dallas to victory. He also knew that Denton Ryan had to beat Justin Northwest in order for the Falcons to get an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth.
Lake Dallas came into Monday night’s regular-season finale trailing the Texans by three points for fourth place in the District 6-5A standings. But with all four teams in action at the same time Monday, Martin only worried about the task at hand, which was trying to beat Richland.
Lake Dallas (9-9-2 overall, 5-7-2 district) did its part, getting a late goal from senior Harley Fuller to earn a 2-1 win at Falcon Stadium.
Moments later, Martin received word from a member of his coaching staff that Northwest beat Ryan, 3-0 – a loss that eliminated the Falcons from playoff contention. Tears could be seen on the faces of the Lake Dallas players after Martin informed them of the final score.
“It was going to be whoever showed up each game between us, Denton Ryan and Northwest that was going to get in the playoffs,” Martin said. “It was a dogfight the whole season.”
The start of the game was delayed three times because of lightning – the third time as senior night festivities were wrapping up.
The game finally kicked off after a 95-minute delay, and it was Richland that struck first. Senior Eain Mellett dribbled the ball up the right wing and was given space to work a play on the back line. Mellett delivered a perfect cross to freshman Dylan Speaks. Speaks finished the play with a goal, giving the Royals a 1-0 lead with 29:35 left in the first half.
But even before Richland generated the game’s first goal, Lake Dallas was buzzing offensively. The Falcons generated scoring chance after scoring chance, but they just couldn’t finish around the net.
A big reason behind Lake Dallas’ inability to finish was stellar net-minding by Royals senior goalkeeper Todd Espy.
Senior Harley Fuller had a near break-away early on after Richland’s defense misplayed the ball in its own end, but Espy came out of his net and made a save with his left leg.
About 10 minutes later, freshman Mitchell White jumped in the air in front of the net to make contact with a header but Espy reached down and made the save. White’s scoring chance was initiated by a corner kick by Fuller.
With 10 minutes left in the first half, Lake Dallas missed two point-blank scoring opportunities – the first of which hit the left post and the second one being pushed wide left of the net.
“I feel like that we just couldn’t put the ball into the corner of the net,” Martin said. “We kept kicking it right at him. We’ve had a problem all season of putting the ball into the back of the net, and it kind of showed tonight.”
Lake Dallas’ hard work finally paid off five minutes later. A free kick by senior Preston Gregg was redirected into the back of the net on a header by sophomore Luis Romero, forging a 1-all tie.
Realizing what was at stake, the Falcons continued to play with the same desperation during the second half.
Senior Griffin Denehie was on the receiving end of two great passes – the first on a pass from Fuller, who was on the other side of the field, and from junior John Palaez, who was dribbling around the back line – but both shots were saved by Espy.
“They played really hard,” Martin said. “That was one of the things that had talked about, which was playing hard and working, working, working. They gave me that tonight.”
With less than three minutes remaining in the match, and after being denied by Espy on other scoring opportunities, Fuller delivered the game-winner.
After the Falcons were awarded a free kick, Espy jumped in the air and reached out with his right hand to push the ball away from a Lake Dallas player. But a rebound traveled to Espy’s left, and that allowed Fuller to kick the ball into the net with his left foot for a 2-1 Falcon lead.
Lake Dallas fans then sung “Happy Birthday” to Fuller in honor of his 18th birthday, which was also on Monday.
“It was good for him,” Martin said. “I’m glad that he won his last game, which sometimes doesn’t happen. It was good to go out like that.”
