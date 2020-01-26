The first half of District 8-5A girls basketball concluded last week with Denton Braswell on top and in firm control of the championship race.
The state-ranked Lady Bengals ran the table during their first swim through the round robin, scoring six double-digit wins along the way, while Lake Dallas, The Colony and Little Elm made their respective cases as playoff teams.
Here’s a look at how those squads, as well as the rest of 8-5A, stack up as the homestretch draws near.
(Editor's Note: Records reflective of games played before Friday)
1. Denton Braswell (6-0)
Matt Welch: The Lady Bengals have been one of the biggest surprises in the state this season, entering the week ranked No. 8 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and sporting a 21-4 record.
Along the way, Braswell justified their standing with convincing victories over fellow contenders The Colony and Lake Dallas as part of a conference schedule where all of the Lady Bengals’ first-half wins came by double digits.
Braswell has been at its best early in ballgames, deploying a tenacious brand of defense to scuttle the rest of the district’s elite, and the onus is on the opposition to solve a Lady Bengal squad surging toward a conference title.
2. Lake Dallas (6-1)
Matt Welch: Between a 14-point over The Colony and a 14-point loss to Braswell, the Lady Falcons’ second-place standing at the midpoint seems to fit nicely.
Despite losing star point guard Mackenzie Buss to an ACL injury, Lake Dallas’ depth still stands out in this conference, with seniors Josephine Elliott, Dorian Norris or sophomore Jorja Elliott all capable of battering opponents nightly.
Although The Colony poses the biggest threat for the Lady Falcons’ bid for a top two seed, Lake Dallas gets a chance to topple Braswell on Tuesday. Despite the double-digit loss in the initial meeting, Lake Dallas’ second-half zone defense nearly willed a comeback.
3. The Colony (5-2)
Matt Welch: The Lady Cougars sport the district’s most devastating one-two punch in senior McDonald’s All-American nominees Jewel Spear and Tamia Jones, and that’s been enough to firmly etch the program’s likely return to the playoffs.
But it appears the Lady Cougars will have to conjure more than that in order to topple teams like Lake Dallas and Braswell, who while lacking the top-end firepower of The Colony, were able to best the reigning district champions by double digits on an advantage in depth.
If that script remains unchanged over the back half of district, so too will the Lady Cougars’ third-place standing.
4. Little Elm (3-4)
Bryan Murphy: Against district foes not named The Colony, Lake Dallas or Braswell, Little Elm is undefeated and has looked terrific.
However, against the aforementioned programs, the Lady Lobos have struggled and sport a 3-4 record against in 8-5A action because of it.
Nonetheless, Little Elm remains in the postseason mix largely in part to the standout play from freshman point guard Amarachi Kimpson, who averages nearly 20 points per game.
4. Denton Ryan (3-4)
Bryan Murphy: Surprisingly enough, the Lady Raiders remain in the playoff hunt despite dropping a stinger last week at the hands of Little Elm, 49-48.
Ryan has taken care of business against other opponents like Northwest and Denton and even gave Lake Dallas a run for its money in another one-point loss last week as well.
If this ball club can pull an upset off over Little Elm in the rematch, things could get very interesting heading into the postseason.
6. Denton (1-6)
Matt Welch: Visions of chasing a fifth consecutive playoff berth won’t come easy for the Lady Broncos, who have just a 50-40 victory over last-place Northwest to show for its latest foray through 8-5A so far.
In defeat, Denton’s six losses have come by an average of 22.8 points, with little resistance offered against the district’s top four.
Without the top-end scoring to match the conference’s heavy hitters, the Lady Broncos will need to spring a couple upsets to catch Little Elm and a Ryan team they’ve already surrendered the head-to-head tiebreaker to.
7. Justin Northwest (0-7)
Bryan Murphy: It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Northwest this season with a plethora of forgetful district contests through seven games.
The playoffs almost certainly seem out of the picture for the Lady Texans in what appears to be a rebuilding year going into realignment. Nonetheless, this program will look to play spoiler in the meantime.
