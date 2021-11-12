Mansfield Lake Ridge didn’t make it easy for the Lake Dallas girls basketball team.
The Lady Eagles trailed by just two points after the first quarter of Thursday’s game and were looking for more.
But the Lady Falcons proceeded to put the clamps on Lake Ridge. It was all that Lake Dallas needed to take control of the game. The Lady Falcons outscored the Lady Eagles 33-14 in the second and third quarters, on their way to earning a 55-40 non-district victory.
Lake Dallas’ defense was at its best in the second quarter, holding Lake Ridge to three points during that span of play. The Lady Falcons went on a 21-11 run in the third quarter to increase their advantage to 49-28.
Seniors Jorja Elliott and Mackenzie Buss – the co-MVPs of District 6-5A last year – scored 15 points and 14 points, respectively, to pace Lake Dallas’ offense. Dylan Koele tallied eight points in the win.
It was the second straight victory for Lake Dallas (2-0).
The Lady Falcons had a much easier time against Arlington Sam Houston.
Lake Dallas blitzed Sam Houston to the tune of a 25-4 lead after the first quarter of a Nov. 4 game and never looked back in a 78-18 rout of the Texans.
The Lady Falcons put on a defensive clinic. Sam Houston was held to nine points in the first half and to zero points in the third quarter.
Nine different players from Lake Dallas found their way into the scorebook. Elliott poured in a game-high 22 points to outscored Sam Houston by herself. Broughton had 15 points, followed by 14 from Buss. Senior Allie Buchanan chipped in eight points.
Lake Dallas will host Mansfield Timberview on Tuesday in a rematch of an area playoff last season. The Lady Falcons won that game, 51-43.
