CORINTH – The Lake Dallas girls soccer team made waves last season when it earned its first outright district title in program history, and the Lady Falcons have no plans on relinquishing it. So far, so good.
Lake Dallas is 6-1-2 since the turn of the new year, bolstering their start to the season with a 4-0 shutout of District 6-5A rival Denton on Tuesday. The Lady Falcons scored three times in the second half and received two goals from junior Chelsea Vilca, who held the team lead in that statistical category a year ago with 15.
"What I told them at halftime was that our style of play is about possession," said Nathan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. "If we can wear teams down, then in the second half, we should be able to start scoring. We tend to be a second-half team. We feel out everything, move the ball around and then tend to put some goals in the second half."
Vilca is one of numerous returners for a Lake Dallas team that lost six seniors to graduation but just two starters off that 8-5A championship team, including Karina De Paoli, who found the back of the net eight times in 2019, and goalkeeper Sydney Frazier. Frazier posted 10 shutouts for Lake Dallas.
Vilca and junior Presleigh Thiessen cracked the first team all-district team a year ago, joining senior Addie Buesing and junior defender Dylan Drozd. Thiessen is currently out of action due to a high ankle sprain after scoring eight goals as a sophomore. Buesing was an all-around threat offensively. She had a team-best nine first assists, adding two secondary assists and six goals altogether.
Adding to that depth are returning four second-team honorees in junior defender Bailey Buckner, junior midfielder Pilar Flores, senior midfielder Ivelyn Jimenez and junior midfielder Grace Murray, as well as three more 8-5A honorees in senior midfielder/forward Gisele Garibay, junior midfielder/forward Olivia Trotter and senior midfielder Kelsi Vonnahme. Garibay is the team captain for Lake Dallas this season.
Defensively, Lake Dallas has been stingy, allowing just three goals over its last eight matches after playing to a 3-3 tie with Wichita Falls Rider in its Jan. 5 season opener – a stretch of play that included Tuesday’s blanking of Denton, a game in which junior goalkeeper Jaelynn Davis posted her fourth shutout of the season.
Coach Davis contributes that defensive-minded approach to one thing.
"Consistency,” he said. “That's the biggest thing. Being able to move the ball. And we're doing this with injuries. We're missing two starters due to injury. If we can get them back, that will help us solidify our game planning. But, I'm happy not giving up goals."
Davis came up with two enormous saves for Lake Dallas on Tuesday. Late in the first half, she reached up to grab a rocket off the leg of a Denton attacker to keep a 1-0 lead in-tact for the Lady Falcons. Midway through the second half, Davis came way out of her net to save a hard shot by a Bronco player to preserve Lake Dallas’ 2-0 lead.
Vilca opened the scoring by directing a shot into the top left corner of the net with 17:01 left in the first half.
Clinging onto a 1-0 lead at halftime, the Lady Falcons proceeded to wear out the Broncos in the second half, scoring three times in the process.
Jimenez capitalized on a misplayed ball by Denton in the Broncos’ defensive zone and blasted a shot for a goal and a 2-0 Lake Dallas lead with 25:21 left in the match.
Garibay made it 3-0 Lake Dallas after she powered past a host of Denton defenders.
Vilca capped off the scoring by kicking home a misplayed save by the Bronco goalie for her second tally of the game and a 4-0 Lady Falcon lead with 6:50 left to go.
Victories like this one aren’t expected to come easy for Lake Dallas in what figures to be a challenging district slate.
Conference newcomers Grapevine, Colleyville Heritage and Birdville combined to finish last season with an overall record of 54-10-4.
"Changing districts is going to be a lot tougher," coach Davis said. "If we went off last year's records, we have three of the top 10 teams in the region in the same district. Going against Grapevine, Colleyville Heritage and Birdville, those three teams are top-notch teams. And we added Richland and had the holdovers with Denton, Denton Ryan and Northwest. We're definitely expecting to make the playoffs. We're going to fight with those other schools for the district championship and see what happens."
