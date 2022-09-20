The Lake Dallas football team has a 4-0 record for the first time since 2013, and a big reason why the Falcons are off to an undefeated start is because of massive improvements on defense.
Despite scoring 40 touchdowns and averaging 30.1 points a game last season, Lake Dallas gave up a per-game average of 40.5 points on its way to a 4-6 record – an improvement of three wins over the 2020 season, when the Falcons went 1-8. This year, Lake Dallas has been more stout on defense, surrendering just 16.8 points and 246.5 yards per game.
Senior corner back Xinjin Gomez – one of 27 upperclassmen with previous varsity playing time – has been a mainstay in the Falcon secondary. Gomez has 22 tackles (one for loss), two passes defended and a team-high three interceptions.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Gomez chats about Lake Dallas’ improvement on defense, expectations for this season and his father’s influence.
SLM: Congratulations on your team’s 4-0 record. What’s been so great about the start to the season?
XG: In my opinion, I think it’s on defense. We’ve been holding teams to below 20 points per game. Our defense has been really showing up. A lot of seniors on there.
SLM: Last season, Lake Dallas gave up 468.7 yards and 40.5 points per game. This season, the Falcons are allowing 16.8 points and 246.5 points a game. What’s been better about the defense this season?
XG: It’s the energy and everyone’s commitment to doing their job. Coach (Jason Young) says all of the time, “Do your job. Don’t do someone else’s job. Be sure to stay in your lane.” I think a lot of people have bought into that.
SLM: You mentioned your team’s experience. Coach Young said Lake Dallas has 27 juniors and seniors with previous varsity experience. How much has that experienced benefited the Falcons?
XG: It’s been talked about a lot. We’re not messing up as much. We’re reading our keys better. We used to have a lot of dumb plays, a lot of plays where people were running for a bunch of yards.
SLM: You’re in your third year as a starter. In what ways have you grown as a player?
XG: The first year, I was a little timid. I was tackling a lot more than now. Now, I’m just playing man-to-man. My junior year, they put me at safety. This year, they again put me at safety. I’m coming downhill harder and tackling. I feel like I’ve grown as far as tackling and rallying to the ball.
SLM: What are your expectations for Lake Dallas this season?
XG: I think that we should go far. Honestly, I think we should win our district. I know that we have Argyle in our district. But I feel that we have the players, coaches and staff to play with them. It’s going to be a good game.
SLM: Eli Koch, Antonio Washington and Zach Tipps also play in the Lake Dallas secondary. Describe how well you four players work together.
XG: We all gel together. We’re all pretty good friends. Our communication is really good, too.
SLM: What made you want to play football?
XG: I started playing football when I was young. My dad got me into it because he played football back in the old days. He played in El Paso. They had a top defense in the state. So, that got me into playing defense more and liking defense when I was younger.
SLM: What advice has your dad given to you about playing defense?
XG: Be aggressive. That’s what he has always told me, to be aggressive. You can hear him from the stands on some days yelling and just letting me know. That’s because he’s played the game. He has high expectations of me.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.