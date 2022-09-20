Xinjin Gomez

Lake Dallas senior defensive back Xinjin Gomez has helped to lead the Falcons to a 4-0 record.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

The Lake Dallas football team has a 4-0 record for the first time since 2013, and a big reason why the Falcons are off to an undefeated start is because of massive improvements on defense.

Despite scoring 40 touchdowns and averaging 30.1 points a game last season, Lake Dallas gave up a per-game average of 40.5 points on its way to a 4-6 record – an improvement of three wins over the 2020 season, when the Falcons went 1-8. This year, Lake Dallas has been more stout on defense, surrendering just 16.8 points and 246.5 yards per game.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments