It was a game that mirrored the entire Lake Dallas season.
Dealing with multiple injuries — starting point guard Mackenzie Buss tearing her ACL before the year, additional starters missing time throughout the season — there were times when the Lady Falcons could have thrown in the towel and said this was not their year.
And on Thursday night in the area round of the Class 5A playoffs, adversity struck once again. Mansfield Legacy stormed ahead in the second half, seized momentum and was up six with a little over three minutes left, ready to get the win and end a special campaign for the Lake Dallas girls basketball team.
But the Lady Falcons weathered the storm, scoring the game’s final nine points and coming away with a 43-40 victory over the Lady Broncos to secure their first trip to the regional quarterfinals since 2008 and extend their time with each other at least one more game.
“It’s huge,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “They fight, they’re so gritty and they’re never out of it. They’re going to stay in it. When we had those timeouts at the end, it was laser focused. Everybody was locked in, knew exactly what to do and went and executed in those closing moments. That’s just huge.”
Lake Dallas got off to a quick 23-19 lead, yet Legacy dialed it up defensively and would take over for much of the second half.
The third quarter saw Lake Dallas score just nine points, and just 11 over the first 12 minutes of the second half, stifled by a Legacy defense that forced eight turnovers in the final two quarters.
Then Lake Dallas came back in a fury, and sophomore Bailey Broughton exemplified the toughness of the program and provided one of the most crucial plays of the entire season. After sitting on the bench with her fourth foul and just two points, Broughton checked back in and later nailed a corner 3 to cut the deficit to 40-39 with 54 seconds left on the clock to ignite one last spark into the Lady Falcons.
“To come in and have the confidence and knock that down, that’s just huge,” Davis said. “That’s the kind of stuff you put in the extra work in the gym. You put in that extra time and prepare yourself in game-like situations. We’re shooting those shots in practice and just executing them when it counted.”
A missed free throw then led to the go-ahead play that let Lake Dallas live to see another day, with sophomore Jorja Elliott catching the pass from Broughton to make the game-winning layup with six seconds left before a Legacy turnover, a basket from senior Dorian Norris and a missed half-court shot by the Lady Broncos at the buzzer.
“I saw Bailey coming through the middle and that cut was there,” Elliott said. “I’m happy she saw that pass, and she’s able to make that all the time.”
“I don’t even remember what happened before that,” said Josephine Elliott, Lake Dallas senior. “All I remember was looking that way (and Jorja Elliott converting the layup).”
Norris shined once again in her final playoff run, following up on a dazzling 22-point showing that lifted Lake Dallas to a 67-47 win over Azle.
The Texas A&M Commerce-bound forward recorded 17 points – 11 of which came in the second half - to give her 39 in two postseason games – and made plays in every facet of the game as she deflected passes, created turnovers, grabbed rebounds and dished out assists.
“Dorian, with her defense, is just really locking down people,” Davis said. “I know that No. 5 (Savannah Catalon) got a lot of her points (she finished with 17). She’s a great player. She’s going to get that, but she really did a great job in the second half.”
Next to her were the Elliott sisters, whose impact on the game was felt in every which way.
Jorja Elliott scored 15 points and hit the game-winner, while senior Josephine Elliott added six points – with all six registered in the second period to help Lake Dallas to a 23-19 lead at the half.
“These two were amazing,” Norris said. “They handle the ball, they get the right passes, they’re smart with it, they make 3s, they make the important baskets.”
Now Lake Dallas gets to bask in another championship night for the school by adding an area round trophy in addition to its bi-district and co-district championships before preparing for the regional quarterfinals when it will face either Fort Worth Boswell or Crowley.
“We enjoy it a little bit tonight and then we’ll go watch Boswell and Crowley tomorrow night, then just kind of see where we’ll go from there,” Davis said. “Their motto has always been what’s next and that next game, but I want them to enjoy it. That’s huge being able to come back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.