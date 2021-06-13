Go onto Twitter and you will be sure to see all of the hard work that Lake Dallas senior quarterback Brendan Sorsby has put in this summer to improve his footwork and timing.
In a video that Sorsby posted to his social media account on May 28, Ryan Roberts, a private quarterback instructor who played collegiately for Baylor, can be heard giving instruction to the right-handed quarterback. As Sorsby took the snap, Roberts told Sorsby to, “Get up, back pedal, drop and slide.” Sorsby threw to his right and placed the ball in the palms of a wide receiver’s hands. “Good,” Roberts said of Sorsby’s throw.
Roberts is one of two private quarterback coaches that Sorsby uses. The other is Matt Tittle, who has instructed Sorsby for more than three years.
Roberts and Tittle spend most of each training session with Sorsby telling him to just be in rhythm with the routes that the wide receivers are running.
“Massive improvement,” Sorsby said. “It's been crazy how much I've improved since I started training with them.”
Sorsby has applied what Roberts, Tittle and his high school coaches have taught him at every camp that he has participated in this summer. He’s attended camps that have been hosted by Incarnate Word, University of Texas at San Antonio, Stephen F. Austin, SMU and Oklahoma State. At the SFA camp on June 4, Sorsby earned quarterback MVP honors.
“All of these camps that I have been to have been really productive,” he said. “I think they've helped to strengthen my arm. I've been throwing it good and my arm has gotten a lot stronger since last season.”
Hard work is all that Sorsby knows.
As a freshman, Sorsby was listed at 5-foot-5 and wasn’t the most athletic quarterback. Little did he know at the time that he would undergo a huge growth spurt. Not only has Sorsby put on quite a bit of muscle, he’s also grown almost one foot in height. Right now, he is listed at 6-foot-2.
“The doctor always said that I would grow that much, but I didn’t believe it for the longest time,” he said.
Sorsby’s growth as a quarterback has been just as impressive.
Coming into last season, the coaching staff for the Lake Dallas football team told Sorsby that he and Trevor Moon were going to split reps at quarterback. Sorsby saw spot duty in each of the first five games of the season for the Falcons, but his role increased dramatically starting in a Nov. 6 contest against Denison. He went 14-for-26 for 220 yards passing and two touchdowns that night.
It would be the first of three 200-plus yard passing performances by Sosrsby. His best outing came against Rock Hill on Nov. 20. That night, he completed 13-of-18 through the air for 214 yards and also rushed for 120 yards on 17 carries with four total touchdowns.
“What he's done work-wise not only with his football game, but also in the weight room, with his conditioning, with his speed, he's probably done more for himself from the three years that he's been here more than anyone else that I've had,” said Michael Young, Lake Dallas head coach. “It's been pretty amazing what he's done.”
But for as how much as Sorsby has improved, he’s all about winning. His goal is to make sure that Lake Dallas doesn’t have a repeat of last season. The Falcons finished with a 1-9 record and missed the playoffs.
With several offensive linemen who have put on 25 pounds of muscle during the offseason and a cast of talented wide receivers that have a year of varsity experience under their belts, Lake Dallas looks to improve on that record.
And the Falcons know they have the quarterback to lead them to a successful 2021 season. With more game experience for Sorsby should come offers for him to play college football. He has yet to receive an offer. But his high school coach expects that to change.
“If he was a Division 1 quarterback when he was a freshman, I thought that you were crazy,” Young said. “He's a quarterback that deserves a Division 1 offer, and I think that will happen. I think a lot of people want to see more game situations of him, and I think that he's going to be one of the biggest surprises in all of DFW, especially quarterback-wise when the season begins.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.