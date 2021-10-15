Lake Dallas Elise Wright

Lake Dallas junior Elise Wright, pictured during previous action, and the Lady Falcons fell to Justin Northwest on Tuesday.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

Lake Dallas senior outside hitter Caelyn Gunn turned in another outstanding performance on Tuesday, notching 11 kills, seven assists and six digs in a 3-0 loss to Justin Northwest (25-13, 25-15, 27-25).

Junior setter Reagan Hamm ran the offense, dishing out 17 assists. Senior Ashley Machuca contributed four kills and four digs. Sophomore Deborah Oh tallied six digs.

It was the fifth straight loss for Lake Dallas (11-18 overall, 1-9 District 6-5A).

The Lady Falcons put forth a strong effort in the tail end of an Oct. 8 match against Colleyville Heritage, but Lake Dallas was unable to shrug off a sluggish start in a 3-0 loss (25-15, 25-17, 25-20).

Gunn did all that she could to help Lake Dallas’ cause, notching eight kills, three blocks and three service aces.

Hamm finished with 17 assists.

Machuca totaled five kills. Junior Elise Wright added three kills. Oh contributed 14 digs to lead the charge for the Lady Falcons on defense.

Lake Dallas looked to rebound Friday night on senior night against Birdville, which served as the final home match of the season for the Lady Falcons. Lake Dallas will travel to Grapevine (Oct. 19), Denton Ryan (Oct. 22) and Richland (Oct. 26) to conclude the season.

