While there is no clear indication on whether or not the season will continue, Chris Haney has nonetheless enjoyed his first year as the head baseball coach at Lake Dallas.
Haney, like everyone else, remains hopeful that the season will continue in some way shape or form. Strenuous hours go into putting a team together, practicing and doing whatever you can to win ballgames and hopefully work your way into the postseason come May.
But now, the season is at a standstill, with the UIL announcing that the earliest games can resume is May 4 – delaying the year more than a month just before the District 8-5A schedule was set to begin.
Regardless, Haney is relishing his experience as the Falcons’ lead man and is loving his new job title as a head coach, so far leading his group to a 3-9-1 overall record in a tough schedule up to this point – one that has featured two 5A state-ranked teams.
“It’s been awesome,” Haney said. “It’s definitely been a change as far as being the head guy in charge. It brings a little more heartache in some of the things that do go wrong, and it also brings a little more joy when things go right, so it’s really, really about having to lock in to practicing to what I preach to these young guys every day as far as not riding the roller coaster and control what I can control.
“I also thought I had a really good opportunity to build a really good relationship with some guys as the assistant because initially you come off as the good cop and you know how that goes. I’m starting to see a different type of relationship that I’ve formed with some of these guys as far as the head guy, so I think that’s been the most fun part thus far.”
Haney joined the ranks at Lake Dallas last summer when former Falcons head coach Ryan Howard made the move up to Coppell after Howard guided the Falcons to a 22-9 record in 2019 and got them to the regional semifinals.
With Howard gone, Haney is the man in charge, and he brings a wealth of championship experience from his previous stop. Haney, formerly an assistant at Colleyville Heritage, was on a staff in 2019 that won a 5A state title and featured a loaded roster – including No. 2 overall MLB Draft pick Bobby Witt Jr., who is currently a shortstop in the Kansas City Royals organization.
Haney has a different answer on how that championship experience can benefit him at Lake Dallas, though.
“That team was obviously really talented and really talented the two years before,” Haney said. “I think the hardest part that people don’t understand is even with such a high caliber team with eight Division I signees on it, it was a hard road. I think that’s something that you can take with you. You take the humans out of the equation and then you start to realize that what you really start to rely on are the bonds that you build with your teammates throughout the year, and that’s something that we’ve started working on since day 1.”
A slew of players have brought about notable performances, including 2019 district first-team selection Ben Price, who has a .286 average at the plate and a 2.57 ERA on the mound as a senior. Fellow seniors Will Hirneise (.256 average, two doubles), Hunter McDaniel (.273 average, four RBI, 0.00 ERA) and University of Texas at Dallas signee Connor Perry (.333 average, two home runs, five RBI) have provided key impacts next to Price, alongside juniors Elijah Howard (.300 average, 0.00 ERA) and Ricardo Rodriguez (.300 average, 4.38 ERA).
What those players – and the entire roster – highlight are the adjustments everyone has made to fill their roles at any given position and show their versatility. It isn’t like a traditional college or professional lineup where players are typically locked into being a hitter, fielder or a pitcher.
Instead, players are filling different slots – and Lake Dallas hopes that will help if and when the season continues. Haney said he has probably asked Price to play every position in the infield except first base. They moved Hirneise from playing second base last season to around 40 innings at shortstop this year in a rarer move going from the right side of the infield to the left.
And Haney also added he doesn’t believe there is a pitcher on the roster who doesn’t also go out there in the starting lineup in the field.
“We pretty much just play position swap the entire game, so that has been extremely helpful and has also helped us keep our hot bats in the lineup whether they’re pitching or not,” Haney said.
If the season does restart later in the spring, Haney sees this time off providing a help to his team to get them back to full health whenever the time comes to play again.
“Kind of a little third of the year break just to kind of let them revamp, which is definitely quite different from what they’re used to as far as grinding out 30-40 games in a row, so just trying to take some of these unknowns and turn them into positives for ourselves is kind of the goal,” Haney said.
