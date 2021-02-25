CHICO – The Lake Dallas girls basketball team couldn’t have asked to a better start to Wednesday’s regional quarterfinal.
The Lady Falcon offense picked apart Wichita Falls Rider’s zone defense and, defensively, put the clamps on the Lady Raider offense, taking a 13-point lead on the No. 3 team in the state in Class 5A less than two minutes into the second quarter.
But, closing out a team in the playoffs isn’t an easy task. Lake Dallas demonstrated great poise in the fourth quarter to turn back Mansfield Timberview in the area round. The Lady Falcons weren’t able to finish off Rider.
Rider senior forward Jill Leslie buried a go-ahead corner 3-pointer with 53 seconds left and got a defensive rebound after Lake Dallas junior Jorja Elliott had a potential game-winning 3-pointer rim out at the buzzer, sending the Lady Falcons to a heartbreaking 53-52 season-ending loss in a Region 1-5A quarterfinal at Chico High School.
“These kids gave it everything that they had,” said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. “Day in and day out, they did everything that we asked. Sometimes, things don’t kind of bounce your way. That’s the unfortunate thing that happens sometimes in basketball and in life. But, this is such a special group, resilient. My heart breaks for them.”
Davis said there were several options in play on the last-second shot attempt.
Lake Dallas junior point guard Mackenzie Buss was the first option on an inbounds play with four seconds left in regulation but was heavily defended. With Buss covered, junior forward Allie Buchanan passed the ball from the near sideline to Elliott, who surveyed her options and released the ball. But, her shot came up a couple of inches short of falling through the basket.
“We’ve got several shooters on the team,” Davis said. “Jorja has been our best free-throw shooter, our highest-percentage 3-point shooter. We were just trying to get an open look. I wish I had one more timeout and I could draw up something a little different seeing after how they stayed in the zone. And, that’s on me where I learn and get better.”
It was a game that Lake Dallas (24-6), No. 14 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, appeared to have control.
Rider (25-2) took a 4-3 lead after 6-foot-3 sophomore post Jalynn Bristow sank a pair of free throws with 6:20 left in the first quarter, but the Lady Raiders didn’t lead again until the final minute of the fourth quarter.
With Buss at the controls of Lake Dallas’ offense, the Lady Falcons used crisp passing to find the right shot. Buss made the right reads to attack the lane, making several running jump shots in the process, one of which gave the Lady Falcons a 22-9 lead with 6:26 left in the second quarter.
Buss poured in 15 of her team-high 20 points, and her scoring barrage helped to set up scoring opportunities for Buchanan, Elliott and sophomore Camryn Richardson. Richardson finished with nine points, and eight each for Buchanan and Elliott.
Rider took advantage of foul trouble by Lake Dallas to get back into the game, but Lady Falcon sophomore Altyn Bartley had a putback at the buzzer to give Lake Dallas a 33-24 halftime lead.
“We did a really good job in the first half,” Davis said. “We were attacking it well. We were finding spots. We were getting good movement and looks. In the second half, it just kind of stalled out a little bit. We still had some good looks down the stretch. Sometimes, it’s not your night.”
Rider trimmed the deficit to four points after back-to-back 3-pointers by junior Stefanie Mock late in the third quarter, but Buss buried her third 3 of the game early in the fourth quarter to push Lake Dallas’ lead back to 48-41.
But, like they did all game, the Lady Raiders kept chipping away. Leslie’s 3-pointer and defensive rebound off Elliott’s miss at the buzzer punctuated a 12-4 run by Rider to end the game.
“That’s something that they’ve done and a reason why they are the No. 3 team in the state, and when you’ve only got two losses, you’re never down and out,” Davis said.
The loss snapped an 18-game winning streak for Lake Dallas.
Although their season ended in heartbreak, Davis said she was proud of what her Lady Falcons accomplished. Lake Dallas went undefeated in 6-5A to be crowned district champion for the second straight season and finished with a No. 14 ranking in Class 5A.
And, with their top seven players set to return next season, the second-year head coach expects her team to position itself for another deep postseason run.
