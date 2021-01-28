When Lake Dallas defeated Grapevine in a 69-66 overtime thriller Jan. 6, Lady Falcons head coach Jordan Davis said the intensity of that game reminded her of last year’s playoff run when her team advanced all the way to the Class 5A regional semifinals.
It was a game in which Lake Dallas rallied from a four-point fourth-quarter deficit to hand Grapevine its lone District 6-5A loss thus far.
It was the Lady Falcon defense that sparked the rally.
“We had a couple of key stops in the last minute and a half of the game that helped us tremendously,” Davis said. “We also had a key offensive rebound and free throws at the end of regulation.”
The offensive hero that night for the Lady Falcons was junior Jorja Elliott. She finished the game with 29 points.
“Jorja had a great game that night,” Davis said. “She kept us in it.”
Elliott will look to duplicate that output at 7 p.m. Friday at Lake Dallas where the same two teams will square off in a rematch of that overtime showdown.
District bragging rights will also be on the line. Should the Lady Falcons emerge victorious, they will be crowned district champion. If not, Lake Dallas (19-5 overall, 11-0 district) and Grapevine (18-4, 10-1) will share the lead in 6-5A. The Lady Falcons shared the 8-5A title last season with Denton Braswell.
Both Lake Dallas and Grapevine have already clinched a playoff berth.
“I expect a battle on Friday,” Davis said. “It’s going to be two good teams going at it for a second time.”
Both teams will enter the game red hot.
Lake Dallas, No. 15 in Class 5A per the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, has won 13 straight games and looked dominant in doing so, having won 10 of those games by at least 20 points. Grapevine, meanwhile, has won six consecutive games since losing to Lake Dallas.
Balanced scoring has paced the Lady Falcons of late.
Nine different Lake Dallas players earned their way into the scorebook in the team’s most recent outing, a 76-39 rout of Birdville on Tuesday. Elliott led the way with 19 points, followed by 18 from junior Bailey Broughton, 15 from junior Mackenzie Buss and eight from sophomore center ShaDiamond Wilson.
“These kids feed off of each other,” Davis said.
