CORINTH – Lake Dallas head boys basketball coach Brian Miller felt that Colleyville Heritage was better than its 3-3 mark in District 6-5A.
“They’re good,” Miller said. “They’re up seven against Richland at Richland with a minute-and-a-half and they missed five of six free throws down the stretch. They’re up late against Birdville. Same situation. Realistically, they could be 5-1 in the district.”
The Panthers showed Friday how good they have been.
Lake Dallas dug itself an 18-point first-quarter hole, one that proved too much for the Falcons to overcome in a 77-47 loss.
In a game that had a lot of implications for both teams – especially for Lake Dallas, which came into Friday just one game behind Heritage (17-8 overall, 4-3 district) and Grapevine (17-9, 4-3) for the final playoff spot in 6-5A.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, both the Panthers and Mustangs created more distance between themselves and Lake Dallas (9-17, 2-5) on Friday. Grapevine, which used a last-second shot in overtime to take down the Falcons 73-72 on Jan. 7, earned a 71-68 win against Justin Northwest.
Lake Dallas wasn’t able to generate the same type of late-game drama Friday as it did in the loss to Grapevine earlier this month.
Heritage was clicking on all cylinders on both ends of the court. The Panthers used effective full-court pressure, which caused the Falcons to struggle to maintain possession of the ball, especially in the first quarter. Offensively, Heritage worked the ball around Lake Dallas’ defense and the Panthers didn’t miss many shots.
Freshman Jadon Jones and senior Jordan Williams both made a 3-pointer in the first quarter to keep the Falcons within striking distance – Williams’ make bringing Lake Dallas to within 11-6 with 4:45 left in the opening frame.
Jones had the hot hand for Lake Dallas, scoring all 12 of his points in the first half – all on 3-pointers. Williams finished with eight points.
That was as close as the Falcons got.
Heritage continued its dominance and proceeded to go on a 15-0 run, taking a 26-6 lead on an unconventional three-point play by senior Carson Stillwill, who made a jump shot while being fouled and the subsequent free throw.
“We just didn’t play well,” Miller said. “It was a crazy first half. It was the non-organization of everything. We had only four people on the court and they hit a 3. It was just a weird deal.”
Lake Dallas showed some promise at the end of the first half. Caleb Harris made a put-back in the dying seconds of the second quarter, capping off a 10-2 Falcon run. But Lake Dallas still had lots of work to do, and the Falcons were unable to further reduce a 46-27 halftime deficit.
To make matters worse, senior Ethan Varin suffered an ankle injury during the first half and didn’t return.
On Tuesday, Lake Dallas defeated Denton 73-63 to earn its second district win.
Williams poured in 25 points, and Varin was right behind him with 24. Trey Buss had 11 points in the victory.
Miller said the Falcons didn’t shoot the ball well from the perimeter, but they took advantage of their size with at least 13 offensive rebounds to boot.
“We made plays,” Miller said. “The game was going the way to where we had to make big plays. We hit some big shots. Ethan hit some big shots. Jordan had some big plays, and we made some big free throws. It was good for our guys as we continue to grow.”
