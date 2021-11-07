Having played in seven playoff games over the last two seasons, the Lake Dallas girls basketball team understands how to handle just about any adverse situation.
Last season, the Lady Falcons outlasted Grapevine in overtime in a battle of District 6-5A contenders, won an area-round game against Mansfield Timberview a few days after a major snow storm caused power outages at the homes of several players and led Wichita Falls Rider for a majority of the game before the Raiders made a 3-pointer in the final minute to send Lake Dallas to a 53-52 loss in a Region I-5A quarterfinal.
“The last couple of years, we've had every situation game-wise," said Jordan Davis, Lake Dallas head coach. "We've been up a lot, having lost a lead, being down a lot and getting a lead. We played in a pandemic. I think this group of seniors and even the juniors really have been through so many situations and seen a lot that helps them and motivates them to be better and to push them to really excel.”
With eight players returning who received varsity playing time last season, the Lady Falcons seek another extended playoff run this season.
Headlining this list of returners are senior point guard Mackenzie Buss and senior guard/forward Jorja Elliott. Buss and Elliott were named co-MVPs of District 6-5A for last year after each player averaged 15.3 points per game and combined for 11.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists, leading Lake Dallas to an undefeated run in district play and a 24-5 record.
Joining Buss and Elliott in the backcourt will be senior guard Bailey Broughton, an all-district first-team selection as a junior after she averaged 7.2 points and 1.7 steals, in addition to junior Camryn Richardson (7.5 points, 39.4% on 3-pointers).
Lake Dallas boasts a strong frontcourt with senior forward Allie Buchanan (6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds), junior forward Altyn Bartley (4.7 points, 4.9 rebounds) and junior center Shadiamond Wilson.
Davis was impressed with Bartley’s play during scrimmages against Hebron, The Colony, Prosper Rock Hill and Frisco Memorial.
Senior guard Najhaia McCoy was injured during district play but is fully healthy and will give Lake Dallas another scoring option.
"They want to go farther than they have been,” Davis said. “They got a taste of regionals and not making it further last year kind of stung. We know this region is tough. It's loaded. These girls would love to make a trip to San Antonio as a team."
Lake Dallas has other options coming off the bench. Davis is excited about the potential of sophomore shooting guard Madison Phillips, sophomore forward Dylan Koele and freshman guard Skylar Zingelmann.
The Lady Falcons opened the season Friday against Arlington Sam Houston, which served as Senior Night for Lake Dallas. Lake Dallas returns to action Thursday at the Burleson Centennial Tournament. A rematch of last year’s playoff game between Lake Dallas and Timberview is set for Nov. 16 at Lake Dallas.
