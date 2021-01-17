Lake Dallas had 14 players earn nods onto the 7-5A Div. II all-district football team as voted on by the conference’s head coaches.
The list was headlined by one of the district’s youngest players, sophomore wide receiver Evan Weinberg, who was named to the second team.
In his first full season on Lake Dallas’ varsity team, Weinberg finished with 25 catches for 365 yards – an average of 14.6 yards per reception – with four touchdowns. His breakout game occurred in the Falcons’ last game of the season against Frisco Memorial, hauling in four receptions for 142 yards and two scores.
The Falcons had 13 players garner honorable mention – eight on defense and five on offense.
Junior quarterback Brendan Sorsby split reps with senior Trevor Moon, who was also named to the all-district team, but at H-back.
Sorsby commanded the Lake Dallas offense to the tune of 851 passing yards and 240 more on the ground with nine total touchdowns. His best game came Nov. 20 against Prosper Rock Hill, when he accounted for 334 yards of offense and four touchdowns.
Moon, who was the team’s starting quarterback at the beginning of the season, adjusted well to his new role. He finished with 236 rushing yards to go along with 349 passing yards and five total touchdowns.
Opening running lanes and providing pass protection for Moon and Sorsby were sophomore guard Josh Sanchez and junior tackle AJ Shields, both of whom were rewarded for their play with spots on the all-district team as honorable mentions.
Junior Preston Gregg landed on the all-conference team as an honorable mention pick at kicker after a season in which he was successful on 15-of-17 field goal attempts, including a long of 46 yards. He also served as Lake Dallas’ primary punter, kicking 42 times for an average of 33.3 yards per punt with a long of 55.
Defensively, Lake Dallas had three honorable mentions along the defensive line: lineman Gerry Beck and defensive ends Raja Singh and Jesse McLaughlin. Beck, a senior, led the Falcons in tackles for loss with six to go along with two sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. McLaughlin, a junior, and Singh, a senior, combined for two sacks and 12 quarterback hurries. McLaughlin also caused two fumbles.
Senior Patrick Wenger continued to be a stalwart at inside linebacker for the Falcons and was rewarded with all-district recognition for the second straight season. He totaled a team-high 55 tackles, in addition to two fumble recoveries, two passes defended and five tackles for loss as an honorable mention.
Fellow senior Kalan Ferguson garnered all-district honorable mention for his play at outside linebacker. He finished with 44 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery in his final season donning a Falcon uniform.
Rounding out the all-district honorees for Lake Dallas are senior safety Josef Taylor, sophomore safety Eli Koch and sophomore cornerback Xinjin Gomez, all honorable mentions. Taylor finished second on the team in tackles with 52. Gomez contributed 31 tackles and two interceptions. Koch recorded 43 stops.
Lake Dallas stymied Denton, 20-3, in the season opener, but the Falcons went on to lose each of their last eight games to finish with a 1-8 record.
