The Lake Dallas volleyball team had seven players earn spots on the 6-5A all-district team as voted on by the conference’s head coaches.
Junior outside hitter Caelyn Gunn thrived in her role as the on-court leader for the Lady Falcons and her hard work was justified with a first-team selection. She led Lake Dallas in both kills (222) and service aces (24), was second on the team in digs with 229 and committed only 18 serve-receive errors in 365 attempts.
The versatility of senior outside hitter Candace Collier and freshman middle blocker/setter Georgia Stinson helped them to earn spots on the all-district second team.
Collier was one of Lake Dallas’ best defensive players as she led the team in digs with 271 and was just as efficient on offense, finishing the season with 129 kills.
Stinson thrived in multiple roles for the Lady Falcons. As a setter, she dished out 220 assists. At middle blocker, she contributed 81 kills, led the team in blocks with 42 and also had 130 digs.
Lake Dallas had four players garner honorable mention.
Senior middle blocker Macie Banks tallied 92 kills, 36 blocks, eight digs and five assists in her final season in a Lady Falcon uniform.
Senior outside hitter Lanie Schantz had a strong 2020 campaign with 101 kills, 86 digs, 23 blocks and 19 service aces.
Junior outside hitter Ashley Machuca was a great two-way player for Lake Dallas, notching 78 digs and 59 kills.
Senior setter Karen Melvin stepped in to fill the shoes of reigning district setter of the year Ruthie Forson with relative ease, finishing the 2020 season with 317 assists in 71 sets played to go along with 120 digs and 11 service aces.
Birdville junior outside hitter and Iowa State commit Maya Duckworth was named district MVP after a dominant season in which she buried a whopping 360 kills, to accompany 303 digs, 45 blocks and 27 service aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.