The Lake Dallas softball team had a breakout season last year.
The Lady Falcons made the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and with Lake Dallas returning several players from that squad, head coach Amber Britton is hopeful for a repeat performance in the 2022 season.
Although it has only been five games, Britton has liked what she has seen from her Lady Falcons – especially offensively. Lake Dallas’ offense has been a big reason why they have a record of 4-1. The Lady Falcons have scored an average of 10.4 runs per game, including a 16-run explosion in a 16-0 shutout of Frisco Lebanon Trail on Feb. 18.
Senior catcher Shelby Nelson, senior outfielder Bella DiDonato and sophomore second baseman Abby Kell have led the way offensively.
Nelson, who was the District 6-5A catcher of the year a year ago, has a whopping .706 batting average with 12 hits, two home runs and 14 RBI. Kell has 12 hits and a team-best .750 batting average. DiDonato is hitting .563 with four RBI and has scored eight runs.
The pitching duties have been shared by freshman Zoey Christensen and sophomore Ella Lowe.
Christensen has received more work on the mound, allowing just five earned runs in 14 innings to go along with a dazzling 1.77 earned-run average and a 2-1 record.
Lowe, meanwhile, has a 2-0 record and has yet to yield a walk in three appearances to go along with seven strikeouts.
To open the season, Lake Dallas posted six runs in the first inning before surviving a comeback attempt by Denton Braswell to earn a 10-7 victory in the Feb. 15 affair.
The top three hitters in the Lady Falcons’ offense – Nelson, DiDonato and Kell – set the tone, combining for nine hits and six runs, with Kell and Nelson having four hits apiece. Nelson hit her first home run of the season. Sophomore Katherine Poppe went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs.
That was more than enough run support for Christensen and Lowe. Christensen went five innings and allowed just two earned runs. Lowe pitched two innings and didn’t walk a batter.
Braswell got as close as 8-6 after scoring two runs in the home half of the sixth, but Lake Dallas answered with two tallies in the top of the seventh to increase its lead to 10-7.
The Lady Falcons didn’t have to stress about a late comeback later in the week at a tournament at Newman Smith.
Lake Dallas went 3-0 in pool play – 11-2 over JJ Pearce on Feb. 17, 13-2 against North Mesquite on Feb. 18 and a 16-0 rout of Lebanon Trail, also on Feb. 18.
Big innings by the Lady Falcons were the primary theme of those games. Pearce scored twice in the top of the second to take a 2-1 lead, but Lake Dallas answered with seven runs in the bottom of the inning to take control. DiDonato, Kell, Nelson and Poppe each had two hits in the victory.
Kell added four more hits in Lake Dallas’ shutout win over Lebanon Trail. The Lady Falcons built a 13-0 lead after two innings and never looked back. Lowe tossed a no-hitter with four strikeouts.
Lake Dallas’ run at Newman Smith came to an end in the opening round of bracket play with a 7-2 loss to Frisco Heritage on Feb. 19. Coyote junior pitcher Jensin Hall struck out 13 and held the Lady Falcons to two runs on six hits, three by DiDonato.
Lake Dallas is slated to host its home opener Tuesday against Aubrey. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.