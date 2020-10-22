With only one win in District 6-5A coming into Tuesday’s match, Lake Dallas volleyball understood the importance of finishing the first half of league play strong.
The Lady Falcons did so in convincing fashion, earning a 3-0 win (25-14, 25-17, 25-23) over Richland.
“It was very important that we finished round one (of district play) with a win and we are focused on taking that mindset into round two,” said Kristinn Holbrooks, Lake Dallas head volleyball coach.
Lake Dallas improved to 5-7 overall, 2-5 in 6-5A.
Junior Caelyn Gunn paced Lake Dallas’ hitting attack with eight kills to go along with six digs. Senior Candace Collier contributed four kills and seven digs. Senior Lanie Schantz turned in a strong performance with six kills and three service aces. Freshman Georgia Stinson contributed 14 assists, three kills, six digs and one ace. Senior setter Karen Melvin also had 14 assists in addition to four digs.
Sophomore Maddy Hirnese has stepped up her play at the libero position in the team’s last three matches. Her serve-receive has been consistently over a 2.0.
Mistakes by Richland helped Lake Dallas to settle in nicely.
“The first two sets, Richland made a lot of unforced errors, which is the same thing we did at the beginning of the season,” Holbrooks said. “It was nice to see the girls have confidence and remain focused on our side of the court, minimize any unforced errors we had.”
It was the second win over the last three matches for the Lady Falcons, who started district play with five consecutive losses.
Tuesday’s win comes three days after Lake Dallas nearly pulled off furious rally in a 3-2 loss (25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 19-25, 15-7) to Colleyville Heritage on Saturday.
Heritage came close to earning a sweep as the Lady Panthers took a 22-21 lead in the third set after a kill. But, Lake Dallas denied Heritage the three-game sweep. Stinson had a service ace for a 23-22 Lady Falcon lead. Gunn finished the set with a kill.
Lake Dallas led the fourth set by as many as nine points. Gunn had a kill and an ace on back to back points for a 21-14 lead. Collier followed with a kill of her own on the next point to increase the advantage to 22-14.
Heritage lost the set but carried momentum into the fifth set after a late scoring flurry in the fourth set. The Lady Panthers scored the first five points of the final game and never looked back.
Gunn had a monster effort with 13 kills and 19 digs. Collier added seven kills, 13 digs and one block. Junior Ashley Machuca contributed eight kills and four digs. Senior Macie Banks had five kills and two blocks. Stinson and Melvin combined for 34 assists and 14 digs.
Lake Dallas earned their first district win of 2020 Friday night with a 3-1 win (25-11, 24-26, 25-13, 25-14) at Denton Ryan.
Gunn passed at a 2.74 clip on serve-receive situations and finished with 11 kills, nine digs and two blocks. Stinson stuffed the stat sheet with 23 assists, seven kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Collier had a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs. Banks contributed nine kills and two blocks. Melvin dished out 21 assists.
Lake Dallas travels to Denton on Friday night and will look to avenge an earlier loss to the Lady Broncos. The Lady Falcons raced out to a 2-1 lead before Denton rallied to win the final three sets in the Sept. 29 district opener for both teams.
