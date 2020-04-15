Lake Dallas senior goalie Kaleb Irving embraced the captain role and never looked back.
Early in the season against Denton Braswell, his head coach, Brandon Martin, had a message for him: Step up and be a captain in that game, one that was important and one they felt the Falcons needed to win. So did his teammates, who, like Irving, struggled in the first few games and told him to shake it off and that he would return back to form in no time.
“It kind of drove me to know that I need to start working on myself more because I don’t think I put in enough effort in those first couple games, and I just needed to change how I played,” Irving said.
From that point forward, Irving has heeded those messages and helped key a stifling defense to lift the Falcons to prominence once again on the soccer field.
After a winless start to the season following a trip to the regional finals last year – posting a 0-7 mark in the pre-district slate – Irving and the Falcons flipped the switch in a hurry. They have not lost any of their past 11 games, going 8-0-3 in District 8-5A play to secure their second consecutive outright title.
Irving, backed by his performance and leadership, has played an instrumental role in that turnaround.
“I love that man,” said Julian Fernandez, Lake Dallas senior. “It’s hard to say anything wrong about him. He’s one of my best friends. We’ve grown up all our lives, so seeing him come up the way he has and seeing him play the way he is, there’s nothing against him. Just an all-around good player.”
Throughout district play, Irving and the Lake Dallas defense have rarely, if ever, let any goals slip past them.
The Falcons are miles ahead of every other team in goals against during the district slate. They have allowed just 10 total goals in 11 games, which is five more than anyone else in the district – Denton Ryan is No. 2 in that category (15).
Tack on three shutouts in those 11 contests, including one in that Braswell affair on Feb. 4 that transformed Lake Dallas back into the top dog.
“He’s been absolutely positive back there,” said Brock Pope, Lake Dallas senior. “He’s been uplifting to our defense, and that’s the reason our defense has become so solid in the second half is the leadership he’s portraying has been absolutely phenomenal.”
If the season does continue – the UIL amended its recent May 4 date for the earliest games could resume and extended its timeline – Irving would love to finish off his high school career next to his fellow seniors with a trip to state. That has been the goal ever since the Falcons’ season ended one game shy of a trip to the state tournament in 2019.
And having a goalkeeper like Irving protecting the net only gives Lake Dallas that much more confidence that it can make another deep postseason run if that time comes.
“There’s a saying in the NHL that if you have a hot keeper, you’re going far,” Pope said. “Right now, he’s a hot keeper. As long as he keeps doing his job and we keep defending him, we’re looking hot right now.”
