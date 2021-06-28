Little Elm hired Brandon Hankins in April to replace longtime athletic director Sandra Howell but he recently resigned his post due to personal reasons.
On Monday, Little Elm ISD found Hankins’ replacement.
Lake Dallas head football coach Michael Young was officially hired as the new athletic director at Little Elm, according to a press release by Little Elm ISD.
“It’s a great opportunity for me and a great deal for my family,” Young said. “Being a head football coach is a tough deal. It’s hard on you and I know that this is going to be better for me and my family. It’s a great opportunity. It’s close. I know a lot of the people there. They’ve got great people, a great community. I'm excited about it.
“It’s going to be good for Lake Dallas, too. They’ve got good people there. They’ll be in good hands and have a lot of good players coming up. I think it’s just time. You’ve got to know when it’s time, and I think that it’s time.”
Young comes to Little Elm after spending the last 12 years as the assistant athletic director at Lake Dallas and the last 16 as the head football coach of the Falcons. He led Lake Dallas to 12 playoff appearances, including the team’s deepest playoff run in school history back in 2015 when the Falcons made it all the way to the Class 5A Division II state semifinals against Frisco Lone Star.
“It’s been a great run,” Young said. “We had a lot of the same coaches. We’ve all been there. They’re like brothers. We’ve told a lot of stories. We’ve done a lot of reminiscing. We just had so many great games. It’s been fantastic. The community has been great and the support with the parents has been more than you could ever ask for.”
Young’s experience in public education began at Lake Dallas in 1995 as a coach and a teacher. He also spent five years coaching at Newman Smith from 1998-2003.
“Coach Young brings an incredible amount of experience and a winning attitude,” Little Elm ISD superintendent Daniel Gallagher said in the press release. “We are looking forward to his arrival and the impact he will make on the athletic programs we have for our girls and boys.”
Young will start his new job at Little Elm on July 12.
